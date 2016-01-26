Guns of the GOP
Mike Huckabee visits a gun shop during a campaign event in Hiawatha, Iowa, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush smiles as he holds a gun presented to him at Sturm, Ruger & Co. in Newport, New Hampshire January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Ted Cruz holds a new gun of a supporter after his speech at a 2nd Amendment Coalition announcement at CrossRoads Shooting Sports in Johnston, Iowa, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Janet Huckabee, wife of Mike Huckabee, holds an AR-15 assault rifle at a gun shop during a campaign event in Hiawatha, Iowa, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mike Huckabee looks at his wife Janet holding a gun at a gun shop during a campaign event in Hiawatha, Iowa, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Rand Paul prepares to fire an AR 15 rifle at Crossroads Shooting Sports in Johnston, Iowa, January 17, 2016. At right is store general manager Tom Hudson. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A man holds up a gun rights shirt which plays off the Starbucks logo in the exhibition hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ted Cruz arrives at the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King (R), outside of Akron, Iowa, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Gun rights stickers are pictured on display at an exhibition booth during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Mike Huckabee walks through a field of corn while participating in the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Lindsey Graham shoots skeet in Kamas, during a break at the E2 Summit held by Mitt Romney, at the Deer Valley Resort outside Park City, Utah, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A woman reaches for a gun rights sticker in the exhibition hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Destination Cuba
Cuba's tourism industry is under unprecedented strain to meet demand with record numbers of visitors after restoring diplomatic ties with the United States.
Rehearsals for Republic Day 2016
India will celebrate its 66th Republic Day on January 26.
India this week
Our top photos this week.
Ring around the sun
Solar halos, sun dogs, eclipses and other optical phenomena.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.