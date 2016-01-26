Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 26, 2016 | 10:15pm IST

Guns of the GOP

Mike Huckabee visits a gun shop during a campaign event in Hiawatha, Iowa, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mike Huckabee visits a gun shop during a campaign event in Hiawatha, Iowa, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Mike Huckabee visits a gun shop during a campaign event in Hiawatha, Iowa, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
1 / 12
Jeb Bush smiles as he holds a gun presented to him at Sturm, Ruger & Co. in Newport, New Hampshire January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Jeb Bush smiles as he holds a gun presented to him at Sturm, Ruger & Co. in Newport, New Hampshire January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Jeb Bush smiles as he holds a gun presented to him at Sturm, Ruger & Co. in Newport, New Hampshire January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Close
2 / 12
Ted Cruz holds a new gun of a supporter after his speech at a 2nd Amendment Coalition announcement at CrossRoads Shooting Sports in Johnston, Iowa, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Ted Cruz holds a new gun of a supporter after his speech at a 2nd Amendment Coalition announcement at CrossRoads Shooting Sports in Johnston, Iowa, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
Ted Cruz holds a new gun of a supporter after his speech at a 2nd Amendment Coalition announcement at CrossRoads Shooting Sports in Johnston, Iowa, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Close
3 / 12
Janet Huckabee, wife of Mike Huckabee, holds an AR-15 assault rifle at a gun shop during a campaign event in Hiawatha, Iowa, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Janet Huckabee, wife of Mike Huckabee, holds an AR-15 assault rifle at a gun shop during a campaign event in Hiawatha, Iowa, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Janet Huckabee, wife of Mike Huckabee, holds an AR-15 assault rifle at a gun shop during a campaign event in Hiawatha, Iowa, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
4 / 12
Mike Huckabee looks at his wife Janet holding a gun at a gun shop during a campaign event in Hiawatha, Iowa, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mike Huckabee looks at his wife Janet holding a gun at a gun shop during a campaign event in Hiawatha, Iowa, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Mike Huckabee looks at his wife Janet holding a gun at a gun shop during a campaign event in Hiawatha, Iowa, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
5 / 12
Rand Paul prepares to fire an AR 15 rifle at Crossroads Shooting Sports in Johnston, Iowa, January 17, 2016. At right is store general manager Tom Hudson. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Rand Paul prepares to fire an AR 15 rifle at Crossroads Shooting Sports in Johnston, Iowa, January 17, 2016. At right is store general manager Tom Hudson. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Rand Paul prepares to fire an AR 15 rifle at Crossroads Shooting Sports in Johnston, Iowa, January 17, 2016. At right is store general manager Tom Hudson. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
6 / 12
A man holds up a gun rights shirt which plays off the Starbucks logo in the exhibition hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A man holds up a gun rights shirt which plays off the Starbucks logo in the exhibition hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A man holds up a gun rights shirt which plays off the Starbucks logo in the exhibition hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
7 / 12
Ted Cruz arrives at the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King (R), outside of Akron, Iowa, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Ted Cruz arrives at the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King (R), outside of Akron, Iowa, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
Ted Cruz arrives at the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King (R), outside of Akron, Iowa, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
8 / 12
Gun rights stickers are pictured on display at an exhibition booth during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Gun rights stickers are pictured on display at an exhibition booth during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Gun rights stickers are pictured on display at an exhibition booth during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 12
Mike Huckabee walks through a field of corn while participating in the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Mike Huckabee walks through a field of corn while participating in the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, November 02, 2015
Mike Huckabee walks through a field of corn while participating in the Col. Bud Day Pheasant Hunt hosted by Congressman Steve King outside of Akron, Iowa, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
10 / 12
Lindsey Graham shoots skeet in Kamas, during a break at the E2 Summit held by Mitt Romney, at the Deer Valley Resort outside Park City, Utah, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Lindsey Graham shoots skeet in Kamas, during a break at the E2 Summit held by Mitt Romney, at the Deer Valley Resort outside Park City, Utah, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Lindsey Graham shoots skeet in Kamas, during a break at the E2 Summit held by Mitt Romney, at the Deer Valley Resort outside Park City, Utah, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
11 / 12
A woman reaches for a gun rights sticker in the exhibition hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A woman reaches for a gun rights sticker in the exhibition hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A woman reaches for a gun rights sticker in the exhibition hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor in Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Destination Cuba

Destination Cuba

Next Slideshows

Destination Cuba

Destination Cuba

Cuba's tourism industry is under unprecedented strain to meet demand with record numbers of visitors after restoring diplomatic ties with the United States.

26 Jan 2016
Rehearsals for Republic Day 2016

Rehearsals for Republic Day 2016

India will celebrate its 66th Republic Day on January 26.

24 Jan 2016
India this week

India this week

Our top photos this week.

22 Jan 2016
Ring around the sun

Ring around the sun

Solar halos, sun dogs, eclipses and other optical phenomena.

22 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast