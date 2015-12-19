Edition:
Guns up in Utah

First-time gun owner Jessie Palmieri holds a target she shot with a H&K VP9 9mm gun at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey

A man fires a Sig P320 handgun at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey

Jessie Palmieri hugs her new H&K VP9 9mm handgun, her first gun, that she bought at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey

A man loads 9mm bullets into a clip at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey

Assault rifles are seen on display for sale at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey

Men target practice with guns at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey

Jessie Palmieri (L) is shown a H&K VP9 9mm handgun by David Warren (R) at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey

First-time gun owner Jessie Palmieri loads a clip into a H&K VP9 9mm gun at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey

Jessie Palmieri (L) talks to her husband Steve (R) after she decides to buy a H&K VP9 9mm handgun, her first gun, at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey

Alec Murrary reloads his AR-15 assault rifle with 223 ammo at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey

David Warren returns an assault rifle to the display at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey

Several shooters target practice with guns at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey

Ulrik Mitchell (L) tries out a hand gun as her husband Bill (R) looks on at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey

Alec Murrary fires an AR-15 assault rifle at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey

First time gun owner Jessie Palmieri holds her new H&K VP9 9mm gun at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey

A man fires a Taurus Millennium 9mm at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey

