Guns up in Utah
First-time gun owner Jessie Palmieri holds a target she shot with a H&K VP9 9mm gun at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
A man fires a Sig P320 handgun at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Jessie Palmieri hugs her new H&K VP9 9mm handgun, her first gun, that she bought at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
A man loads 9mm bullets into a clip at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Assault rifles are seen on display for sale at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Men target practice with guns at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Jessie Palmieri (L) is shown a H&K VP9 9mm handgun by David Warren (R) at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
First-time gun owner Jessie Palmieri loads a clip into a H&K VP9 9mm gun at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Jessie Palmieri (L) talks to her husband Steve (R) after she decides to buy a H&K VP9 9mm handgun, her first gun, at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Alec Murrary reloads his AR-15 assault rifle with 223 ammo at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
David Warren returns an assault rifle to the display at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Several shooters target practice with guns at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Ulrik Mitchell (L) tries out a hand gun as her husband Bill (R) looks on at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
Alec Murrary fires an AR-15 assault rifle at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
First time gun owner Jessie Palmieri holds her new H&K VP9 9mm gun at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
A man fires a Taurus Millennium 9mm at the Ringmasters of Utah gun range, in Springville, Utah on December 18, 2015. REUTERS/George Frey
