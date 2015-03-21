Guptill smashes double ton
New Zealand's Martin Guptill walks off not out for 237 against the West Indies in their Cricket World Cup quarterfinal match in Wellington, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
New Zealand's Martin Guptill comes off the field to his team's applause after scoring 237 against the West Indies during their Cricket World Cup match in Wellington, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
New Zealand's Martin Guptill shakes hands with Darren Sammy as he walks off not out for 237 against the West Indies in their Cricket World Cup quarterfinal match in Wellington, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
New Zealand's Martin Guptill smashes the ball on his way to scoring a double century against the West Indies during their Cricket World Cup match in Wellington, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
New Zealand's Martin Guptill celebrates his 200 against the West Indies in their Cricket World Cup quarterfinal match in Wellington, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
New Zealand's Martin Guptill (L) celebrates scoring a double century with Luke Ronchi against the West Indies during their Cricket World Cup match in Wellington, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
New Zealand's Martin Guptill plays a shot against the West Indies in their Cricket World Cup quarterfinal match in Wellington, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
New Zealand's Martin Guptill hits a six watched by West Indies' Denesh Ramdin (L) during their Cricket World Cup match in Wellington, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
New Zealand's Martin Guptill celebrates his 100 against the West Indies in their Cricket World Cup quarterfinal match in Wellington, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
New Zealand's Martin Guptill smashes the ball on his way to scoring a century against the West Indies during their Cricket World Cup match in Wellington, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
New Zealand's Martin Guptill lines up a shot watched by West Indies' Denesh Ramdin (L) during their Cricket World Cup match in Wellington, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
New Zealand's Martin Guptill plays a shot watched by West Indies' Denesh Ramdin in their Cricket World Cup quarterfinal match in Wellington, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
New Zealand's Martin Guptill hits a four watched by West Indies Denesh Ramdin (L) during their Cricket World Cup match in Wellington, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
New Zealand's Martin Guptill plays a shot watched by the West Indies' Denesh Ramdin in their Cricket World Cup quarter final match in Wellington, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
