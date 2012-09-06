Gutka addiction
A man eats gutka along a street in Kolkata August 23, 2012. An estimated 65 million Indians use "gutka" - a heady form of chewing tobacco made of crushed betel nut, nicotine and laced with thousands of chemicals. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowduri
A vendor arranges sachets of gutka at his roadside stall in Kolkata August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowduri
A vendor cuts a sachet of gutka for a customer at her roadside stall in the old quarters of Delhi August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Anti-tobacco messages are seen on posters pasted on a wooden frame inside a hospital in New Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Rakesh Kumar, 38, a taxi driver who says he has been consuming gutka for the last 10 years, shows his mouth at his residence in New Delhi August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
68-year-old Navin Khanna, an oral cancer survivor who said has consumed gutka for almost six years until doctors detected cancer in his mouth, sits in front of a mirror at his home in New Delhi August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A boy runs past a wall stained with tobacco spit along a street in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A woman holds packets of gutka on a street in New Delhi August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
