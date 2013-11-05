Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 6, 2013 | 1:25am IST

Guy Fawkes Day

<p>Participants in costume hold burning torches and crosses as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Participants in costume hold burning torches and crosses as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

Participants in costume hold burning torches and crosses as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
1 / 10
<p>Participants in costume hold burning torches and crosses as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. The processions and bonfire mark the uncovering of Guy Fawkes' "Gunpowder Plot" to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605, and commemorates the memory of Lewes' seventeen Protestant martyrs. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Participants in costume hold burning torches and crosses as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. The processions and bonfire mark the uncovering of Guy...more

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

Participants in costume hold burning torches and crosses as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. The processions and bonfire mark the uncovering of Guy Fawkes' "Gunpowder Plot" to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605, and commemorates the memory of Lewes' seventeen Protestant martyrs. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
2 / 10
<p>Participants in costume takes part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Participants in costume takes part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

Participants in costume takes part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
3 / 10
<p>A participant in costume takes part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A participant in costume takes part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

A participant in costume takes part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
4 / 10
<p>Local residents watch as participants in costume holding burning torches take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Local residents watch as participants in costume holding burning torches take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

Local residents watch as participants in costume holding burning torches take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
5 / 10
<p>Participants in costume hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Participants in costume hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

Participants in costume hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
6 / 10
<p>Participants in costume watch burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Participants in costume watch burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

Participants in costume watch burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
7 / 10
<p>Participants in costume hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Participants in costume hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

Participants in costume hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
8 / 10
<p>A participant in costume takes part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A participant in costume takes part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

A participant in costume takes part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
9 / 10
<p>Participants in costume hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Participants in costume hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

Participants in costume hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Indian Mars Mission

Indian Mars Mission

Next Slideshows

Indian Mars Mission

Indian Mars Mission

India launched its first spacecraft to Mars on Tuesday.

05 Nov 2013
The invisible man

The invisible man

Liu Bolin uses painted-on camouflage to blend into the backdrops of his photographs.

05 Nov 2013
Festival of lights

Festival of lights

Images from Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

05 Nov 2013
France's boy bullfighters

France's boy bullfighters

Brothers Solal and Nino are already training to be matadors.

04 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Running the Boston Marathon

Running the Boston Marathon

Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

Scenes from Coachella

Scenes from Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.

Unrest in Kashmir

Unrest in Kashmir

Violent protests erup again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures