Thu Nov 6, 2014

Guy Fawkes Night

Protesters hold up their Guy Fawkes masks on the Liberty Bridge during a demonstration by supporters of the Anonymous movement as part of the global "Million Mask March" protests, in Budapest, November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Vapor passes through a Guy Fawkes mask as a man smokes while joining supporters of the Anonymous movement who were taking part in the global "Million Mask March" protests in Union Square, New York November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Supporters of the Anonymous movement wear Guy Fawkes masks as they take part in the global "Million Mask March" protests through Times Square, New York November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Participants in costumes hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A supporter of the Anonymous movement wearing a Guy Fawkes mask offers a flower to police officers during a part of the global "Million Mask March" protests in Los Angeles, California November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Members and supporters of the Anonymous movement wear Guy Fawkes masks as they demonstrate as part of the "Million Mask March" in Portland, Oregon November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Members and supporters of the Anonymous movement wear Guy Fawkes masks as they demonstrate as part of the "Million Mask March" in Portland, Oregon November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A police watches as participants in costumes hold burning torches during in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Activists, some wearing Guy Fawkes masks, debate with commuters during a demonstration in Union Square in Manhattan, New York November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A giant effigy of Russian President Vladimir Putin to be burned is paraded by participants in costumes as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Protesters wear Guy Fawkes masks during a demonstration in San Francisco, California November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A protester dressed as a nun holds Guy Fawkes masks during a demonstration in San Francisco, California November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Participants in costumes hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks stand in a park in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Members and supporters wearing Guy Fawkes masks depart the U.S. Capitol in Washington November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks stand in front of an advertisement as they take a subway train to an Occupy Central protest site in Hong Kong November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Children react as they celebrate Guy Fawkes day in Soweto November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Police officers check the identity papers of a protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask during a protest on Grand Place in Brussels November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask sits below Knez Mihajlo's monument in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
A pro-democracy protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask holds up a sign as he walks in central Brussels November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks walk along a street in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks sit on a bench in a park in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks pose for a picture in a park in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks rest on a road blocked by Occupy Central in Mongkok shopping district, Hong Kong November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes masks stand in a park in downtown Belgrade November 5, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
