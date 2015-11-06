Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 6, 2015 | 8:00pm IST

Guy Fawkes Night

A supporter of the activist group Anonymous wears a mask during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A supporter of the activist group Anonymous is detained by police officers during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Police officers stand by a damaged police car during a protest by the activist group Anonymous in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Protesters, from the online activist group Anonymous wearing Guy Fawkes masks, march in downtown Guatemala, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Participants in costume hold burning torches as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2015. The processions and bonfire mark the uncovering of Guy Fawkes' "Gunpowder Plot" to blow up the Houses of Parliament in 1605, and commemorates the memory of Lewes' seventeen Protestant martyrs. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A supporter of the activist group Anonymous is detained by police officers outside the National Gallery during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Participants in costume hold burning torches and crosses as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Protesters from the online activist group "Anonymous" wearing Guy Fawkes masks march down 14th street in New York, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Captain Lewis, a retired Philadelphia police officer, protests with members of the Anonymous Army, with their signature Guy Fawkes masks, in front of the Washington Monument in Washington, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Protesters from the online activist group "Anonymous" wearing Guy Fawkes masks march down 14th street in New York, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A supporter of the activist group Anonymous holds a flare during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Supporters of the activist group Anonymous face police lines during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A member of the Anonymous Army, with their signature Guy Fawkes masks, march past the U.S. Treasury Department during their protest in Washington November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A supporter of the activist group Anonymous holds a flare during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

An effigy of British television presenter and former host of the 'Top Gear' program, Jeremy Clarkson, is paraded through the streets before being set alight during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A supporter of the activist group Anonymous stands in front of police lines during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A small dog wears its Guy Fawkes mask as part of the Anonymous Army's Million Mask March at the Washington Monument in Washington November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A supporter of the activist group Anonymous is detained by police officers during a protest in London, Britain November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman sells Guy Fawkes masks during a demonstration by protesters from the online activist group "Anonymous" in downtown Guatemala, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Members of the Anonymous Army, with their signature Guy Fawkes masks, march past the U.S. Treasury Department during their protest in Washington November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

An Anonymous activist wearing a Guy Fawkes masks participates in the "Million Mask March" in Seattle, Washington November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

