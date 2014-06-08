Edition:
Guys Choice Awards

Rihanna accepts the Most Desirable Woman award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Sandra Bullock accepts the Decade of Hotness award from actors Keanu Reeves, Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Kevin Hart accepts the King of Comedy award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Comedians Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Jordan Peele accept the Hottest Couple award, as actors Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel stand nearby, at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Matthew McConaughey and Keanu Reeves sit at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Former U.S. Navy Seal Marcus Luttrell (L) and actor Mark Wahlberg accept the Troops Choice award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Rihanna accepts the Most Desirable Woman award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Keanu Reeves waits behind a panel on stage at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Sandra Bullock jokes with actor Hugh Grant at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Jessica Alba, Rosario Dawson and Jaime King speak on stage at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Rihanna accepts the Most Desirable Woman award from actor Kevin Hart at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Comedians Keegan-Michael Key (L) and Jordan Peele accept the Hottest Couple award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Johnny Knoxville accepts the Guycon award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel speak on stage at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Jessica Alba ( From L to R), Rosario Dawson and Jaime King speak on stage at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Actors Cheech Marin (L) and Tommy Chong accept a special award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Sandra Bullock accepts the Decade of Hotness award from British actor Hugh Grant at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Andy Samberg accepts the Primetime award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California, June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Sandra Bullock accepts the Decade of Hotness award at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Hugh Grant and Keanu Reeves speak on stage at the eighth annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Kevin Hart and his girlfriend Eniko Parrish attend Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Jessica Alba attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Jaime King attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Laura Vandervoort attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Rosario Dawson attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Olivia Munn attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Scott Wilson attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Laura Vandervoort attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Olivia Munn attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Johnny Knoxville and his wife Naomi Nelson attend Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Wrestlers Jessie Godderz, Taryn Terrell, Velvet Sky and Bully Ray (L-R) attend Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Andy Samberg attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Model Chrissy Teigen attends Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Tommy Chong (R) and his wife Shelby Chong attend Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
Cheech Marin and his wife Natasha Rubin attend Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Los Angeles June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Sunday, June 08, 2014
