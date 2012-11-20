Gypsy community demolished
Milagros Echevarria cries outside her house at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, in the outskirts of Madrid January 20, 2012. Milagros Echevarria and her husband Antonio Gabarri are among the 54 families that have been living in Puerta de Hierro, on the banks of the Manzanares river, north of Madrid for over 50 years. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Antonio Gabarri looks at the remains of his home as his children and grand-children sort through debris after his house was demolished at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, in the outskirts of Madrid July 17, 2012. The dwellers are registered with the town hall and have access to public services, but for the past two years they have been subject to evictions under Madrid's town planning board orders, on the grounds that the dwellings are illegal. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Milagros Echevarria sweeps outside her house at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, in the outskirts of Madrid March 15, 2012. Some of the eldest members of the community, the ones that had been living at Puerta de Hierro longest, like Milagros and Antonio, have been entitled to relocation in social rent flats in the city, but often their children and grand-children have been denied the same right, leaving them homeless. "I won't go to a flat until they rehouse my four children. If they demolish our home we will all be on the street," says Milagros Echevarria, who had to take in her four children, their spouses and grand-children when their homes got demolished in 2011. Milagros' house met the same fate July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Saul Gabarri Valdes, 7, cries amidst the remains of his home after it was demolished at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, in the outskirts of Madrid November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Saul Gabarri Valdes, 7, cries amidst the remains of his home after it was demolished at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, in the outskirts of Madrid November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
The remains of Antonio Gabarri's home are lit by the lights of the family's van a day after their home was demolished at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, in the outskirts of Madrid July 18, 2012. The relatives whose houses are still standing take them in while the debris keeps piling up around them as more demolitions take place. Antonio and Milagros had to take in all their children, their spouses and grand-children when their homes got demolished in 2011. When theirs met the same in July 17, 2012 they had to resort to sleeping in their vans next to the remains of their former home. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Agustin Gabarri watches TV underneath Christmas stockings at his home at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, outside Madrid December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Agustin Gabarri watches TV underneath Christmas stockings at his home at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, outside Madrid December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Covadonga Jimenez looks at the remains of her in-laws' home after it got demolished at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid February 15, 2012. The relatives whose houses are still standing take them in while the debris keeps piling up around them as more demolitions take place. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Christian Gabarri sweeps the floor of the relatives' home that his family had to move to after their house was demolished at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, outside Madrid November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Christian Gabarri sweeps the floor of the relatives' home that his family had to move to after their house was demolished at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, outside Madrid November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
The remains of the house of the relatives that had taken in Christian Gabarri and his family after their own home was demolished is seen at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, outside Madrid June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
The remains of the house of the relatives that had taken in Christian Gabarri and his family after their own home was demolished is seen at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, outside Madrid June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Aroa Gabarri Valdes, 12, sits next to her family belongings as her cousin Andy plays nearby after a bulldozer demolished her home at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, in the outskirts of Madrid November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Amanda Gabarri (L) and her cousin Christian play outside their grandparents' house at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Amanda Gabarri (L) and her cousin Christian play outside their grandparents' house at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Maria Rosario Leston (L) covers her face with her hands as her husband Agustin Gabarri looks on, next to the debris of their home at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Maria Rosario Leston (L) covers her face with her hands as her husband Agustin Gabarri looks on, next to the debris of their home at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Five-year-old Moises Echevarria tries to gets his father's attention while they watch a bulldozer demolish their home behind a line of riot police at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A photograph of Gema Gabarri lays on the ground next to the remains of her grandparent's home, where she had been living since the previous year after her own house had been demolished at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro in the outskirts of Madrid August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Gema Nieto combs her daughter Shakira's hair at her in-laws, where she had been living with her husband and three children after their own house was demolished a few months back at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro in the outskirts of Madrid September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Catalina Jimenez braids her hair after sleeping in her car next to the remains of her daughter's home at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, in the outskirts of Madrid August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Catalina Jimenez braids her hair after sleeping in her car next to the remains of her daughter's home at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, in the outskirts of Madrid August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Members of the Gabarri-Valdes family distribute their belongings to different cars after a bulldozer demolished their home at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, in the outskirts of Madrid November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Members of the Gabarri-Valdes family distribute their belongings to different cars after a bulldozer demolished their home at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, in the outskirts of Madrid November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Saray Armendia uses a broom to sweep outside her caravan after a bulldozer demolished the former school, where her in-laws lived at, at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, in the outskirts of Madrid November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Desiree Gabarri plays at the relatives' home that her family had to move to after their house was demolished at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, outside Madrid November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Desiree Gabarri plays at the relatives' home that her family had to move to after their house was demolished at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, outside Madrid November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Members of the Gabarri-Echevarria family burn debris in a bonfire after the house where they all used to live was demolished at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Members of the Gabarri-Echevarria family burn debris in a bonfire after the house where they all used to live was demolished at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Maria Gabarri (C) takes photos with her cousins Carmen Gabarri and Aroa Gabarri (R) inside what used to be the former church at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Maria Gabarri (C) takes photos with her cousins Carmen Gabarri and Aroa Gabarri (R) inside what used to be the former church at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A pin showing fairy tale characters is seen on the ground next to the remains of the Gabarri-Echevarria home hours after its demolition at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro in the outskirts of Madrid July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Shakira Gabarri watches TV at her grandparents' home, where she had been living after her own house was demolished a few months back at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro in the outskirts of Madrid November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
One of the dogs of the Gabarri-Echevarria family rests on a couch that used to be at the family's living-room before their house was demolished at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro in the outskirts of Madrid August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Angel Duval carries his dog on his shoulder as he heads towards his in-laws house, where he lives with his wife and two children in the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Angel Duval carries his dog on his shoulder as he heads towards his in-laws house, where he lives with his wife and two children in the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Nazareth Duval (L) combs her cousin Yasmin's hair as their aunt Rosa Gabarri cleans the furniture which she is removing from her parents' home a day before its demolition at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Agustin Gabarri (L) talks to his grandson Israel on the last night they slept at Gabarri's home before its demolition the following day at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A bulldozer demolishes the home of Agustin Gabarri and Maria Rosario Leston at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A bulldozer demolishes the home of Agustin Gabarri and Maria Rosario Leston at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Five-year-old Moises Echevarria (C) looks at his family as Spanish riot police prevent them from approaching a bulldozer that is demolishing their living-room at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Gema Pardo consoles her daughter Amanda as they sit next to a bonfire with relatives at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Gema Pardo consoles her daughter Amanda as they sit next to a bonfire with relatives at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Covadonga Jimenez hangs out clothes as Angel Duval (L) cleans debris from what used to be his bedroom after an excavator demolished it at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Antonio Gabarri takes a bath as he watches TV at his grandparents' house in the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Antonio Gabarri takes a bath as he watches TV at his grandparents' house in the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Women gather as they celebrate the future engagement of resident Saray Gabarri outside her house in Madrid's Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Women gather as they celebrate the future engagement of resident Saray Gabarri outside her house in Madrid's Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Children play at the river that borders the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Children play at the river that borders the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Aroa Gabarri (L) and her sister Gema watch TV in the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Aroa Gabarri (L) and her sister Gema watch TV in the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Members of the Gabarri-Echevarria family gather outside the family home at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, in the outskirts of Madrid June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Members of the Gabarri-Echevarria family gather outside the family home at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, in the outskirts of Madrid June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Erica Escudero recovers her little sister's shoes from the rubble of her grandparents' home at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, in the outskirts of Madrid July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Erica Escudero recovers her little sister's shoes from the rubble of her grandparents' home at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, in the outskirts of Madrid July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Jesus Gabarri (L) and his cousin Antonio Echevarria sleep on an open van next to the debris of the house where they used to live at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Jesus Gabarri (L) and his cousin Antonio Echevarria sleep on an open van next to the debris of the house where they used to live at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An evangelical pastor preaches at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An evangelical pastor preaches at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Relatives of Antonio Gabarri play domino by the light of a bulb hanging from a tree next to the remains of what used to be Gabarri's home at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Relatives of Antonio Gabarri play domino by the light of a bulb hanging from a tree next to the remains of what used to be Gabarri's home at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Maria Rosario Leston tries to get some sleep in a former church after her house was demolished at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Maria Rosario Leston tries to get some sleep in a former church after her house was demolished at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Israel Duval (R) and his cousin Desiree feed debris from his grandfather's home to a bonfire at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Israel Duval (R) and his cousin Desiree feed debris from his grandfather's home to a bonfire at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Joana Escudero holds her sister Carolina as they prepare to leave the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro and spend the night at their grandparents' apartment in Madrid December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Joana Escudero holds her sister Carolina as they prepare to leave the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro and spend the night at their grandparents' apartment in Madrid December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Gema Gabarri (L) and her cousin Veronica Valdes look through the window of Gema's grandparents' new social rent flat in Madrid September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Gema Gabarri (L) and her cousin Veronica Valdes look through the window of Gema's grandparents' new social rent flat in Madrid September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A set of chairs remains among the debris of a former house that was demolished at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A set of chairs remains among the debris of a former house that was demolished at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro outside Madrid January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
