Gypsy community demolished

Milagros Echevarria sweeps outside her house at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro, in the outskirts of Madrid March 15, 2012. Some of the eldest members of the community, the ones that had been living at Puerta de Hierro longest, like Milagros and Antonio, have been entitled to relocation in social rent flats in the city, but often their children and grand-children have been denied the same right, leaving them homeless. "I won't go to a flat until they rehouse my four children. If they demolish our home we will all be on the street," says Milagros Echevarria, who had to take in her four children, their spouses and grand-children when their homes got demolished in 2011. Milagros' house met the same fate July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera