Sat Mar 4, 2017

Habanos in Havana

A worker rolls a cigar at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A worker rolls a cigar at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A worker rolls a cigar at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Juan Leon, 58, picks tobacco leaves at a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Juan Leon, 58, picks tobacco leaves at a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Juan Leon, 58, picks tobacco leaves at a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Barbaro Riol, 48, prepares a cart with fresh tobacco leaves to be taken to a curing barn at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Barbaro Riol, 48, prepares a cart with fresh tobacco leaves to be taken to a curing barn at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Barbaro Riol, 48, prepares a cart with fresh tobacco leaves to be taken to a curing barn at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A farmer picks tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A farmer picks tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
A farmer picks tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A cart with fresh tobacco leaves is seen at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A cart with fresh tobacco leaves is seen at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
A cart with fresh tobacco leaves is seen at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A dog stands next to a cart used to carry tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A dog stands next to a cart used to carry tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
A dog stands next to a cart used to carry tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Farmer Osvaldo Lemas, 83, looks to the camera as he picks tobacco leaves at a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Farmer Osvaldo Lemas, 83, looks to the camera as he picks tobacco leaves at a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Farmer Osvaldo Lemas, 83, looks to the camera as he picks tobacco leaves at a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A farmer prepares a net used to cover fresh tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A farmer prepares a net used to cover fresh tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
A farmer prepares a net used to cover fresh tobacco leaves at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Fernando Hernandez (R), 74, takes fresh tobacco leaves to a curing barn at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Fernando Hernandez (R), 74, takes fresh tobacco leaves to a curing barn at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Fernando Hernandez (R), 74, takes fresh tobacco leaves to a curing barn at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Alejandro Gonzalez, 20, takes a cart with fresh tobacco leaves to a curing barn at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Alejandro Gonzalez, 20, takes a cart with fresh tobacco leaves to a curing barn at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Alejandro Gonzalez, 20, takes a cart with fresh tobacco leaves to a curing barn at a tobacco farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Mayda Hernandez, 56, prepares tobacco leaves for drying at a curing barn in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Mayda Hernandez, 56, prepares tobacco leaves for drying at a curing barn in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Mayda Hernandez, 56, prepares tobacco leaves for drying at a curing barn in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Tobacco leaves hang inside a curing barn at a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tobacco leaves hang inside a curing barn at a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Tobacco leaves hang inside a curing barn at a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Dianni Leon, 19, sitting near her 3-year-old son, takes a break from work at a curing barn in a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Dianni Leon, 19, sitting near her 3-year-old son, takes a break from work at a curing barn in a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Dianni Leon, 19, sitting near her 3-year-old son, takes a break from work at a curing barn in a farm in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A temperature meter is seen at a tobacco factory in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A temperature meter is seen at a tobacco factory in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
A temperature meter is seen at a tobacco factory in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A worker takes a break near a window at a tobacco factory in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A worker takes a break near a window at a tobacco factory in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
A worker takes a break near a window at a tobacco factory in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Mercedes Castro, 51, works at the quality control room at the H. Upmann Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Mercedes Castro, 51, works at the quality control room at the H. Upmann Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Mercedes Castro, 51, works at the quality control room at the H. Upmann Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman adds a band onto a cigar at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A woman adds a band onto a cigar at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A woman adds a band onto a cigar at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman working as a "fabric reader", a local term for people employed to read to workers to entertain them while they produce cigars, uses the microphone at the Corona tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A woman working as a "fabric reader", a local term for people employed to read to workers to entertain them while they produce cigars, uses the microphone at the Corona tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A woman working as a "fabric reader", a local term for people employed to read to workers to entertain them while they produce cigars, uses the microphone at the Corona tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Workers prepare tobacco leaves at a tobacco factory in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Workers prepare tobacco leaves at a tobacco factory in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
Workers prepare tobacco leaves at a tobacco factory in Cuba's western province of Pinar del Rio, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Workers are seen at the H. Upmann Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Workers are seen at the H. Upmann Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Workers are seen at the H. Upmann Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Women work at the quality control room at the H. Upmann Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Women work at the quality control room at the H. Upmann Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Women work at the quality control room at the H. Upmann Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cigars are seen at the H. Upmann tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cigars are seen at the H. Upmann tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Cigars are seen at the H. Upmann tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A worker checks cigars at the quality control room at the H. Upmann Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A worker checks cigars at the quality control room at the H. Upmann Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
A worker checks cigars at the quality control room at the H. Upmann Tobacco factory in Havana, Cuba, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
He Qin, 30, from China, smokes a cigar with friends at a cigar shop in Havana after buying cigars for a cigar club in China, Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

He Qin, 30, from China, smokes a cigar with friends at a cigar shop in Havana after buying cigars for a cigar club in China, Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
He Qin, 30, from China, smokes a cigar with friends at a cigar shop in Havana after buying cigars for a cigar club in China, Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A customer selects cigar boxes at a cigar shop in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A customer selects cigar boxes at a cigar shop in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
A customer selects cigar boxes at a cigar shop in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A customer smokes a cigar at at a cigar shop in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A customer smokes a cigar at at a cigar shop in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Saturday, March 04, 2017
A customer smokes a cigar at at a cigar shop in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Canadian businessman Michael Arya, 50, smokes a cigar as he visits the Corona Tobacco factory with friends in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Canadian businessman Michael Arya, 50, smokes a cigar as he visits the Corona Tobacco factory with friends in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Canadian businessman Michael Arya, 50, smokes a cigar as he visits the Corona Tobacco factory with friends in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Jim Robinson of the U.S. poses for a photo holding a cigar of his own brand in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Jim Robinson of the U.S. poses for a photo holding a cigar of his own brand in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 03, 2017
Jim Robinson of the U.S. poses for a photo holding a cigar of his own brand in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Aboard the USS Carl Vinson

Aboard the USS Carl Vinson

