Pictures | Fri Mar 4, 2016 | 9:01pm IST

Habanos in Havana

Competitors from China smoke as they compete for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
1 / 17
Francis Sierra, 23, smokes as she competes for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
2 / 17
A picture of U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro shaking hands is seen at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
3 / 17
Tobacco roller Niovis Orama (C), 43, smokes as she competes for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
4 / 17
A competitor takes a selfie as he competes for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
5 / 17
Actor Max Uralsky, from Russia, smokes as he competes for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
6 / 17
Competitors from China smoke as they compete for the longest ash during the XVIII Habanos Festival in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
7 / 17
Mario Perez, 54, works in the moistening chamber at the Cohiba Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
8 / 17
Tourists surround a worker sorting tobacco leaves at the Cohiba Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
9 / 17
Tourists chat at the Cohiba Tobacco factory during a visit in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
10 / 17
A woman fixes a band on a cigar at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
11 / 17
A worker wearing a cap with the colours of the U.S. flag rolls tobacco at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
12 / 17
Milagros Suarez, 41, works at the quality control room at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
13 / 17
Yoanks Mayas, 45, rolls tobacco at the Cohiba Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
14 / 17
Women work at the quality control room at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
15 / 17
A worker smokes a cigarette at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
16 / 17
Jordanka Mendez, 37, works at the quality control room at the Corona Tobacco factory in Havana, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
17 / 17
