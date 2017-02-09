Hair styling with fire
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan combs the hair of a customer after straightening and styling it with fire. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Ramadan Odwan sprays the hair of a customer as he prepares to style and straighten it with fire. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A spray can used by Ramadan Odwan to create flames while straightening and styling his customers' hair. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An assistant to Ramadan Odwan uses the flame from a lighter. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Ramadan Odwan applies cream on the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A customer poses for a picture after having his hair styled and straightened by Ramadan Odwan. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Ramadan Odwan stands at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A barber uses fire to straighten hair. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A customer poses for a picture after having his hair styled and straightened by Ramadan Odwan. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A barber uses fire to straighten hair. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Next Slideshows
Wires, wires everywhere
Tangled overhead wires are a part of everyday life in Indian cities.
Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp
A few holdouts remain in freezing temperatures at the protest camp near Standing Rock Indian Reservation, as the Army Corps of Engineers grants an easement for...
Giant sinkholes
Sinkholes can be deadly -- swallowing residents and damaging infrastructure.
The war in Yemen
A visual chronology of the nearly two-year-old civil war, marked by air strikes and famine, pitting the Iran-allied Houthi group against a Saudi-led Sunni Arab...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.