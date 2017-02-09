Edition:
Pictures | Thu Feb 9, 2017

Hair styling with fire

Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan combs the hair of a customer after straightening and styling it with fire. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Ramadan Odwan sprays the hair of a customer as he prepares to style and straighten it with fire. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A spray can used by Ramadan Odwan to create flames while straightening and styling his customers' hair. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
An assistant to Ramadan Odwan uses the flame from a lighter. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Ramadan Odwan applies cream on the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A customer poses for a picture after having his hair styled and straightened by Ramadan Odwan. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
Ramadan Odwan stands at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A barber uses fire to straighten hair. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
A customer poses for a picture after having his hair styled and straightened by Ramadan Odwan. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
A barber uses fire to straighten hair. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
