Pictures | Sat Oct 15, 2016

Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

Clothes hang in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Clothes hang in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Clothes hang in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
1 / 40
Destroyed houses are seen in a village after Hurricane Matthew passes Corail. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Destroyed houses are seen in a village after Hurricane Matthew passes Corail. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Destroyed houses are seen in a village after Hurricane Matthew passes Corail. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
2 / 40
A man sets a tarpaulin to cover his house in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man sets a tarpaulin to cover his house in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A man sets a tarpaulin to cover his house in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
3 / 40
Children sleep over metal sheets in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Children sleep over metal sheets in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Children sleep over metal sheets in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
4 / 40
People eat dinner next to a fire after Hurricane Matthew in a street of Les Anglais. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People eat dinner next to a fire after Hurricane Matthew in a street of Les Anglais. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
People eat dinner next to a fire after Hurricane Matthew in a street of Les Anglais. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
5 / 40
A woman walks on debris in an area devastated by Hurricane Matthew in Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman walks on debris in an area devastated by Hurricane Matthew in Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A woman walks on debris in an area devastated by Hurricane Matthew in Port-a-Piment. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
6 / 40
A woman tries to get food at a shelter in the school Liliane Mars Dumarsais Estime in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman tries to get food at a shelter in the school Liliane Mars Dumarsais Estime in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A woman tries to get food at a shelter in the school Liliane Mars Dumarsais Estime in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
7 / 40
A woman cooks in the kitchen of her house on the outskirts of Port Salut. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman cooks in the kitchen of her house on the outskirts of Port Salut. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A woman cooks in the kitchen of her house on the outskirts of Port Salut. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
8 / 40
A helicopter flies over destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A helicopter flies over destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A helicopter flies over destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
9 / 40
A man is treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man is treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A man is treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
10 / 40
A girl carrying wood walks near debris in Camp Perrin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A girl carrying wood walks near debris in Camp Perrin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A girl carrying wood walks near debris in Camp Perrin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
11 / 40
Children are treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Children are treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Children are treated at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
12 / 40
People gather at the shore in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People gather at the shore in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
People gather at the shore in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
13 / 40
A girl walks out of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in the outskirts of Port Salut. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A girl walks out of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in the outskirts of Port Salut. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A girl walks out of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in the outskirts of Port Salut. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
14 / 40
A soldier carries relief aid after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A soldier carries relief aid after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A soldier carries relief aid after Hurricane Matthew passes in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
15 / 40
Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH
16 / 40
Men ride a motorcycle in front of destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Men ride a motorcycle in front of destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Men ride a motorcycle in front of destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
17 / 40
Men carry sacks of rice out from an airplane loaded with food at the airport in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Men carry sacks of rice out from an airplane loaded with food at the airport in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Men carry sacks of rice out from an airplane loaded with food at the airport in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
18 / 40
Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH
19 / 40
Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH
20 / 40
Clean up from Hurricane Matthew continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

Clean up from Hurricane Matthew continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Clean up from Hurricane Matthew continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH
21 / 40
People use a handmade ladder after the bridge has been destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Chantal, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People use a handmade ladder after the bridge has been destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Chantal, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
People use a handmade ladder after the bridge has been destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Chantal, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
22 / 40
A woman gets out of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman gets out of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A woman gets out of a house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
23 / 40
A woman walks on the remains of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew on the outskirts of Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman walks on the remains of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew on the outskirts of Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A woman walks on the remains of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew on the outskirts of Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
24 / 40
Men carry a woman wounded in Hurricane Matthew in Chantal, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Men carry a woman wounded in Hurricane Matthew in Chantal, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Men carry a woman wounded in Hurricane Matthew in Chantal, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
25 / 40
People walk down the streets next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People walk down the streets next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
People walk down the streets next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
26 / 40
A man gets water from a well in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man gets water from a well in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A man gets water from a well in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
27 / 40
People try to rebuild their destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People try to rebuild their destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
People try to rebuild their destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
28 / 40
Workers bury two bodies after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Workers bury two bodies after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Workers bury two bodies after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
29 / 40
A woman carries a laundry basket in an area devastated by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman carries a laundry basket in an area devastated by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A woman carries a laundry basket in an area devastated by Hurricane Matthew in Cavaillon. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
30 / 40
An injured man recovers at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passed Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured man recovers at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passed Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
An injured man recovers at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew passed Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
31 / 40
A man sits on a tombstone as he watches other clearing trees after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man sits on a tombstone as he watches other clearing trees after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A man sits on a tombstone as he watches other clearing trees after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
32 / 40
Destroyed houses are seen after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Destroyed houses are seen after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Destroyed houses are seen after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
33 / 40
A man walks amongst trees damaged by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man walks amongst trees damaged by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A man walks amongst trees damaged by Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
34 / 40
Destroyed desks are seen in a school in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Destroyed desks are seen in a school in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
Destroyed desks are seen in a school in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
35 / 40
People gather next to a collapsed bridge after Hurricane Matthew passes Petit Goave. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People gather next to a collapsed bridge after Hurricane Matthew passes Petit Goave. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
People gather next to a collapsed bridge after Hurricane Matthew passes Petit Goave. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
36 / 40
A television is seen in a house destroyed in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A television is seen in a house destroyed in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A television is seen in a house destroyed in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
37 / 40
People walk down the street next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People walk down the street next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
People walk down the street next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
38 / 40
A television lies on debris after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A television lies on debris after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A television lies on debris after Hurricane Matthew in Les Cayes, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
39 / 40
A girl walks in a flooded area in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A girl walks in a flooded area in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A girl walks in a flooded area in Les Cayes. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
40 / 40
