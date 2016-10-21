Edition:
Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

People fight for a bucket of supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People fight for a bucket of supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
People fight for a bucket of supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
1 / 30
A man builds a new house after Hurricane Matthew in Chardonnieres, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man builds a new house after Hurricane Matthew in Chardonnieres, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
A man builds a new house after Hurricane Matthew in Chardonnieres, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
2 / 30
People wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
People wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
3 / 30
A man tries to rebuild his house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A man tries to rebuild his house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A man tries to rebuild his house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
4 / 30
People wait the line to get supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People wait the line to get supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
People wait the line to get supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
5 / 30
People walk next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People walk next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
People walk next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
6 / 30
Children illuminate their toys with a candle as they play in a partially destroyed church used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Children illuminate their toys with a candle as they play in a partially destroyed church used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Children illuminate their toys with a candle as they play in a partially destroyed church used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
7 / 30
A Haitian national police officer keep people away during a distribution of supplies after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A Haitian national police officer keep people away during a distribution of supplies after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A Haitian national police officer keep people away during a distribution of supplies after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
8 / 30
A girl walks under the rain in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A girl walks under the rain in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A girl walks under the rain in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
9 / 30
People start waking up in the morning after sleeping at a partially destroyed church used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People start waking up in the morning after sleeping at a partially destroyed church used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
People start waking up in the morning after sleeping at a partially destroyed church used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
10 / 30
Residents try to get a sack of rice, after a distribution was rescheduled and food stored, following Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Residents try to get a sack of rice, after a distribution was rescheduled and food stored, following Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Residents try to get a sack of rice, after a distribution was rescheduled and food stored, following Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
11 / 30
A food vendor waits for customers after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A food vendor waits for customers after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A food vendor waits for customers after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
12 / 30
Boys clear a church from debris after Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Boys clear a church from debris after Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Boys clear a church from debris after Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
13 / 30
People carry the coffin of a woman who died during Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People carry the coffin of a woman who died during Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
People carry the coffin of a woman who died during Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
14 / 30
A woman eats at her partially destroyed home after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman eats at her partially destroyed home after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A woman eats at her partially destroyed home after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
15 / 30
Haitian soldiers shoot in the air to try to control the crowd as they wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Haitian soldiers shoot in the air to try to control the crowd as they wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Haitian soldiers shoot in the air to try to control the crowd as they wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
16 / 30
People fight while they assail a truck to try to get food after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People fight while they assail a truck to try to get food after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
People fight while they assail a truck to try to get food after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
17 / 30
A woman washes clothes in her destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman washes clothes in her destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
A woman washes clothes in her destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
18 / 30
Neighbors pose for a photo next to their destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Neighbors pose for a photo next to their destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Neighbors pose for a photo next to their destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
19 / 30
People wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
People wait for food to be handed out after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
20 / 30
Marie Lestin, 34, carries her daughter Betsaida while they rest at their new house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Marie Lestin, 34, carries her daughter Betsaida while they rest at their new house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Marie Lestin, 34, carries her daughter Betsaida while they rest at their new house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
21 / 30
People beg to get supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People beg to get supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
People beg to get supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
22 / 30
Men try to rebuild their house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Men try to rebuild their house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Men try to rebuild their house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
23 / 30
People play soccer on a street next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People play soccer on a street next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
People play soccer on a street next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
24 / 30
A woman stands next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman stands next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
A woman stands next to destroyed houses after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
25 / 30
A woman cooks in the kitchen of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in the outskirts of Port Salut, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman cooks in the kitchen of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in the outskirts of Port Salut, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
A woman cooks in the kitchen of her house destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in the outskirts of Port Salut, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
26 / 30
People try to get a bucket of supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

People try to get a bucket of supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
People try to get a bucket of supplies during a distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Torbeck, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
27 / 30
A woman washes clothes amidst the rubble of her destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman washes clothes amidst the rubble of her destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
A woman washes clothes amidst the rubble of her destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
28 / 30
Residents ask for food at the end of a food distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Residents ask for food at the end of a food distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
Residents ask for food at the end of a food distribution after Hurricane Matthew in Saint Jean du Sud, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
29 / 30
People carry a mattress after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People carry a mattress after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
People carry a mattress after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
30 / 30
