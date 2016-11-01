Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 1, 2016 | 9:47pm IST

Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

Children play with water in a classroom at a temporary shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
1 / 30
A man fixes the roof of a house in Jeremie. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
2 / 30
Members of a family rest on the floor at a temporary shelter in Jeremie. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
3 / 30
People fight for a bucket of supplies in Torbeck. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
4 / 30
A man builds a new house in Chardonnieres. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
5 / 30
People wait for food to be handed out in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
6 / 30
A man tries to rebuild his house in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
7 / 30
People wait the line to get supplies in Torbeck. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
8 / 30
People walk next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
9 / 30
Children illuminate their toys with a candle as they play in a partially destroyed church used as a shelter in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
10 / 30
A Haitian national police officer keep people away during a distribution of supplies in Torbeck. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
11 / 30
A girl walks under the rain in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
12 / 30
People start waking up in the morning after sleeping at a partially destroyed church used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
13 / 30
Residents try to get a sack of rice, after a distribution was rescheduled and food stored, in Saint Jean du Sud. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
14 / 30
A food vendor waits for customers in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
15 / 30
Boys clear a church from debris in Les Anglais. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
16 / 30
People carry the coffin of a woman who died during Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
17 / 30
Haitian soldiers shoot in the air to try to control the crowd as they wait for food to be handed out in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
18 / 30
People fight while they assail a truck to try to get food in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
19 / 30
A woman washes clothes in her destroyed house in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
20 / 30
Neighbors pose for a photo next to their destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
21 / 30
People wait for food to be handed out in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
22 / 30
Men try to rebuild their house in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
23 / 30
People play soccer on a street next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
24 / 30
A woman stands next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
25 / 30
A woman cooks in the kitchen of her house on the outskirts of Port Salut. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, October 18, 2016
26 / 30
People try to get a bucket of supplies during a distribution in Torbeck. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
27 / 30
A woman washes clothes amidst the rubble of her destroyed house in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
28 / 30
Residents ask for food at the end of a food distribution in Saint Jean du Sud. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
29 / 30
People carry a mattress after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
30 / 30
