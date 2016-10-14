Haiti desperate for hurricane relief

Clothes hang in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. Anger flares in storm-hit Haiti as aid trucks leave many empty-handed. Desperate people who have lost their houses and are living in rubble or in crowded shelters blocked...more

Clothes hang in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. Anger flares in storm-hit Haiti as aid trucks leave many empty-handed. Desperate people who have lost their houses and are living in rubble or in crowded shelters blocked streets to force convoys to stop and pay them attention. Some have even taken to pelting aid trucks with rocks, furious that they have been ignored and at an apparent lack of coordination in distributing food and water. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

