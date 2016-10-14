Edition:
Haiti desperate for hurricane relief

A man cleans the water in the remains of his house after raining in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Women do their laundry at the shores of a river after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A pick up truck with U.N. peacekeepers patrol an area affected by Hurrican Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A man sets a tarpaulin to cover his house in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A child receives treatment at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A view of traffic and people walking along a street after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Fish set up for sale at a street stand after Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Boys stand next to their destroyed home after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A woman walks protecting herself from rain after Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A girl receives treatment along with others at the cholera treatment center at the hospital after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
A woman cooks in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
Clothes hang in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. Anger flares in storm-hit Haiti as aid trucks leave many empty-handed. Desperate people who have lost their houses and are living in rubble or in crowded shelters blocked streets to force convoys to stop and pay them attention. Some have even taken to pelting aid trucks with rocks, furious that they have been ignored and at an apparent lack of coordination in distributing food and water. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
People fight as they try to get food during a special distribution in a church after Hurricane Matthew passed through Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Children sleep over metal sheets in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. Hurricane Matthew has killed over 1,000 people in Haiti, tens of thousands have lost their homes and some 1.4 million are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
People fight as they try to get food during a special distribution in a church after Hurricane Matthew passed through Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Destroyed houses are seen after Hurricane Matthew passes Grande Cayemite, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
People carry the coffin of a woman who died during Hurricane Matthew in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Relatives mourn during the funeral of a victim of Hurricane Matthew, in Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A woman illuminates her family with a candle as they sleep on the floor in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A U.S. Marines helicopter flies over a destroyed house after Hurricane Matthew passed through Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Haitians load supplies delivered by a Marines helicopter after Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
People try to get food during a special distribution in a church after Hurricane Matthew passed through Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
People prepare to sleep in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A child is treated at a cholera treatment center at a hospital after Hurricane Matthew passed through Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
U.S. forces unload supplies from a Marines helicopter after Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Residents watch as U.S. forces unload supplies from a Marines helicopter after Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Children eat in a partially destroyed orphanage after Hurricane Matthew passes Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
A child plays inside a broken water tank after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A boy steps on a tree fallen by Hurricane Matthew in Chardonnieres, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
People take a bath in a river after Hurricane Matthew in Port Salut, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
A woman carries a plastic container filled with water after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
