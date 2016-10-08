Edition:
Haiti from above

Destroyed houses are seen in a village in Corail. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Damage is seen from the air along the west coast of Haiti. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Damage is seen from the air along the west coast of Haiti. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
People try to dry clothes in the sun at their destroyed houses. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
People try to rebuild their destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
People walk down streets next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
People walk down the streets in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
Security personnel stand guard at a partially destroyed compound of the United Nations in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
People stand next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A general view of an orphanage partially destroyed in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Damage is seen from the air along the west coast. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
People walk down the street next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
Damage is seen from the air along the west coast. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
People walk down the street next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
People walk down a street next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A woman stands in front of destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A destroyed house in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A view of destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
