Haiti from above
Destroyed houses are seen in a village in Corail. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Damage is seen from the air along the west coast of Haiti. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH
Damage is seen from the air along the west coast of Haiti. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH
Clean up continues in Jeremie. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH
People try to dry clothes in the sun at their destroyed houses. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People try to rebuild their destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People walk down streets next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People walk down the streets in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Security personnel stand guard at a partially destroyed compound of the United Nations in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People stand next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A general view of an orphanage partially destroyed in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Damage is seen from the air along the west coast. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH
People walk down the street next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Damage is seen from the air along the west coast. Logan Abassi, courtesy of UN/MINUSTAH
People walk down the street next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People walk down a street next to destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman stands in front of destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A destroyed house in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A view of destroyed houses in Jeremie. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
