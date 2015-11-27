Haitians protest election results
Two National Police officers guard a detained protester carrying two machetes, during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. Haiti's Provisional Electoral Council confirmed that...more
A motorbike passes burning tyres at a barricade during protests after the announcement of the results of the presidential election, on a street in Port-au-Prince, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man carries a woman away from the body of a dead man near a barricade on a street in Port-au-Prince, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
National Police officers secure an area where residents and protesters clashed during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man walks close to a burnt car after clashes that happened during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
National Police officers pick up a refrigerator from the ground during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Residents walk close to burning tires after riots happened during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A protester takes down an electoral poster of presidential candidate Jovenel Moise during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man pushes a wheelbarrow with a dead body after a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man spits after being affected by tear gas during a demonstration to protest against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Residents look at protestors as they march during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections released last week in Port-au-Prince, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A protestor covering his head with a t-shirt marches during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A National Police officer immobilizes a protestor carrying a machete during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A mock coffin that was carried by protesters is seen on the ground after National Police officers dispersed them with tear gas during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 18, 2015....more
Protesters march during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Two women walks past a National Police officer as he secures the area during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
National Police officers clear a burning barricade during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A street vendor picks up her goods after riots happened during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A protester throws a rock during clashes with residents in a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman walks close to burning tires after riots happened during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Protesters chant during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Protesters run during clashes with residents in a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Residents watch protesters marching during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man on a motorbike rides past burning tires after riots happened during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Electoral workers, poll watchers and political party representatives counts ballots at a polling station in Port-au-Prince, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
