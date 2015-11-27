Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 27, 2015 | 6:48am IST

Haitians protest election results

Two National Police officers guard a detained protester carrying two machetes, during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. Haiti's Provisional Electoral Council confirmed that government-backed candidate Jovenel Moise will face Jude Celestin, the former head of Haiti's state construction company, in a runoff vote next month. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Two National Police officers guard a detained protester carrying two machetes, during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. Haiti's Provisional Electoral Council confirmed that...more

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Two National Police officers guard a detained protester carrying two machetes, during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. Haiti's Provisional Electoral Council confirmed that government-backed candidate Jovenel Moise will face Jude Celestin, the former head of Haiti's state construction company, in a runoff vote next month. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
1 / 25
A motorbike passes burning tyres at a barricade during protests after the announcement of the results of the presidential election, on a street in Port-au-Prince, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A motorbike passes burning tyres at a barricade during protests after the announcement of the results of the presidential election, on a street in Port-au-Prince, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A motorbike passes burning tyres at a barricade during protests after the announcement of the results of the presidential election, on a street in Port-au-Prince, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
2 / 25
A man carries a woman away from the body of a dead man near a barricade on a street in Port-au-Prince, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man carries a woman away from the body of a dead man near a barricade on a street in Port-au-Prince, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A man carries a woman away from the body of a dead man near a barricade on a street in Port-au-Prince, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
3 / 25
National Police officers secure an area where residents and protesters clashed during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

National Police officers secure an area where residents and protesters clashed during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
National Police officers secure an area where residents and protesters clashed during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
4 / 25
A man walks close to a burnt car after clashes that happened during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man walks close to a burnt car after clashes that happened during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
A man walks close to a burnt car after clashes that happened during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
5 / 25
National Police officers pick up a refrigerator from the ground during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

National Police officers pick up a refrigerator from the ground during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
National Police officers pick up a refrigerator from the ground during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
6 / 25
Residents walk close to burning tires after riots happened during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Residents walk close to burning tires after riots happened during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
Residents walk close to burning tires after riots happened during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
7 / 25
A protester takes down an electoral poster of presidential candidate Jovenel Moise during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A protester takes down an electoral poster of presidential candidate Jovenel Moise during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
A protester takes down an electoral poster of presidential candidate Jovenel Moise during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
8 / 25
A man pushes a wheelbarrow with a dead body after a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man pushes a wheelbarrow with a dead body after a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
A man pushes a wheelbarrow with a dead body after a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
9 / 25
A man spits after being affected by tear gas during a demonstration to protest against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man spits after being affected by tear gas during a demonstration to protest against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
A man spits after being affected by tear gas during a demonstration to protest against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
10 / 25
Residents look at protestors as they march during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections released last week in Port-au-Prince, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Residents look at protestors as they march during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections released last week in Port-au-Prince, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Residents look at protestors as they march during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections released last week in Port-au-Prince, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
11 / 25
A protestor covering his head with a t-shirt marches during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A protestor covering his head with a t-shirt marches during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A protestor covering his head with a t-shirt marches during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
12 / 25
A National Police officer immobilizes a protestor carrying a machete during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A National Police officer immobilizes a protestor carrying a machete during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A National Police officer immobilizes a protestor carrying a machete during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
13 / 25
A mock coffin that was carried by protesters is seen on the ground after National Police officers dispersed them with tear gas during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A mock coffin that was carried by protesters is seen on the ground after National Police officers dispersed them with tear gas during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 18, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A mock coffin that was carried by protesters is seen on the ground after National Police officers dispersed them with tear gas during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
14 / 25
Protesters march during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Protesters march during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
Protesters march during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
15 / 25
Two women walks past a National Police officer as he secures the area during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Two women walks past a National Police officer as he secures the area during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Two women walks past a National Police officer as he secures the area during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
16 / 25
National Police officers clear a burning barricade during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

National Police officers clear a burning barricade during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
National Police officers clear a burning barricade during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
17 / 25
A street vendor picks up her goods after riots happened during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A street vendor picks up her goods after riots happened during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
A street vendor picks up her goods after riots happened during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
18 / 25
A protester throws a rock during clashes with residents in a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A protester throws a rock during clashes with residents in a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A protester throws a rock during clashes with residents in a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
19 / 25
A woman walks close to burning tires after riots happened during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman walks close to burning tires after riots happened during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
A woman walks close to burning tires after riots happened during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
20 / 25
Protesters chant during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Protesters chant during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
Protesters chant during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
21 / 25
Protesters run during clashes with residents in a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Protesters run during clashes with residents in a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Protesters run during clashes with residents in a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
22 / 25
Residents watch protesters marching during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Residents watch protesters marching during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Residents watch protesters marching during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
23 / 25
A man on a motorbike rides past burning tires after riots happened during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A man on a motorbike rides past burning tires after riots happened during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2015
A man on a motorbike rides past burning tires after riots happened during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
24 / 25
Electoral workers, poll watchers and political party representatives counts ballots at a polling station in Port-au-Prince, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Electoral workers, poll watchers and political party representatives counts ballots at a polling station in Port-au-Prince, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
Electoral workers, poll watchers and political party representatives counts ballots at a polling station in Port-au-Prince, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Inside Gaza's smuggling tunnels

Inside Gaza's smuggling tunnels

Next Slideshows

Inside Gaza's smuggling tunnels

Inside Gaza's smuggling tunnels

A network of Palestinian tunnels running under Rafah is flooded by Egyptian security forces to sever what it says is smuggling route between Egypt and the Gaza...

27 Nov 2015
Desperation on the Macedonia border

Desperation on the Macedonia border

Hundreds of migrants try to storm the Greek-Macedonian border, tearing down part of the barbed wire at the crossing and demanding to continue their journey to...

27 Nov 2015
Iran in aerospace

Iran in aerospace

A look at Iran's aviation and space technologies.

26 Nov 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

26 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast