Pictures | Wed Jan 20, 2016 | 7:45am IST

Haitians protest election results

A man riding a bike passes next to a car that was set afire by protesters during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 18, 2016. Haiti's delayed presidential run-off election will take place on January 24. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A protester throws a rock during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Protesters march during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A National Police officer clears a burning barricade during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A protester tries to pump gasoline to feed a little fire at a gas station during a demonstration against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A mock coffin that was carried by protesters is seen on the ground after National Police officers dispersed them with tear gas during a demonstration against the preliminary results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
A man carries a woman away from the body of a dead man near a barricade on a street in Port-au-Prince, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A motorbike passes burning tyres at a barricade during protests after the announcement of the results of the presidential election, on a street in Port-au-Prince, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
National Police officers secure an area where residents and protesters clashed during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
A man spits after being affected by tear gas during a demonstration to protest against the electoral process in Port-au-Prince, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
A National Police officer immobilizes a protestor carrying a machete during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A protester throws a rock during clashes with residents in a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2015
Residents watch protesters marching during a demonstration against the results of the presidential elections in Port-au-Prince, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
