Haiti's cholera fight
Jean Robert Samdi rests on a stretcher in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A boy drinks drinkable water from a container at a source in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A bucket filled with water mixed with chlorine for visitors to wash their hands is seen at the entrance of the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Sign reads "Wash hands, before enter, before exit". REUTERS/Andres Martinez...more
A girl cools off with drinkable water at a source in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Penina Midi (C) fans her sister who rests on a strecher in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Patients rest on stretchers in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A relative drip-feeds Louis Rosu Marcelle (R) in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Girls fill buckets with drinkable water at a source in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A patient is drip-fed in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Rosevilaine Noel (C) distributes meals for the patients at the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
