Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Sep 10, 2016 | 7:25am IST

Haiti's cholera fight

Jean Robert Samdi rests on a stretcher in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Jean Robert Samdi rests on a stretcher in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Jean Robert Samdi rests on a stretcher in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
1 / 10
A boy drinks drinkable water from a container at a source in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A boy drinks drinkable water from a container at a source in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
A boy drinks drinkable water from a container at a source in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
2 / 10
A bucket filled with water mixed with chlorine for visitors to wash their hands is seen at the entrance of the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Sign reads "Wash hands, before enter, before exit". REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A bucket filled with water mixed with chlorine for visitors to wash their hands is seen at the entrance of the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Sign reads "Wash hands, before enter, before exit". REUTERS/Andres Martinez...more

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
A bucket filled with water mixed with chlorine for visitors to wash their hands is seen at the entrance of the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Sign reads "Wash hands, before enter, before exit". REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
3 / 10
A girl cools off with drinkable water at a source in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A girl cools off with drinkable water at a source in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
A girl cools off with drinkable water at a source in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
4 / 10
Penina Midi (C) fans her sister who rests on a strecher in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Penina Midi (C) fans her sister who rests on a strecher in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Penina Midi (C) fans her sister who rests on a strecher in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
5 / 10
Patients rest on stretchers in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Patients rest on stretchers in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Patients rest on stretchers in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
6 / 10
A relative drip-feeds Louis Rosu Marcelle (R) in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A relative drip-feeds Louis Rosu Marcelle (R) in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
A relative drip-feeds Louis Rosu Marcelle (R) in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
7 / 10
Girls fill buckets with drinkable water at a source in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Girls fill buckets with drinkable water at a source in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Girls fill buckets with drinkable water at a source in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
8 / 10
A patient is drip-fed in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A patient is drip-fed in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
A patient is drip-fed in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
9 / 10
Rosevilaine Noel (C) distributes meals for the patients at the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Rosevilaine Noel (C) distributes meals for the patients at the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Rosevilaine Noel (C) distributes meals for the patients at the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
North Dakota pipeline protest

North Dakota pipeline protest

Next Slideshows

North Dakota pipeline protest

North Dakota pipeline protest

The Dakota Access oil pipeline project sparks violent clashes near the construction site, which several Native American tribe oppose, saying it affects sacred...

10 Sep 2016
Starving children of Yemen

Starving children of Yemen

An estimated 320,000 children risk severe acute malnutrition and nearly 10 million children require humanitarian aid to prevent a further deterioration in Yemen...

10 Sep 2016
Gangland, El Salvador

Gangland, El Salvador

Inside the bloody rivalry between the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.

10 Sep 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

09 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast