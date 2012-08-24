Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 24, 2012 | 7:35am IST

Haiti's tent cities

<p>Haitian Mirlene Similien, 22, stands with her child outside her tent, at a camp for people who were affected by the 2010 earthquake, outside Port-au-Prince, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker </p>

Haitian Mirlene Similien, 22, stands with her child outside her tent, at a camp for people who were affected by the 2010 earthquake, outside Port-au-Prince, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Friday, August 24, 2012

Haitian Mirlene Similien, 22, stands with her child outside her tent, at a camp for people who were affected by the 2010 earthquake, outside Port-au-Prince, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Close
1 / 20
<p>A view of the tent home of earthquake survivor Aline Deispeines, 44, located near the headquarters of her Organization of Dedicated Women in Action in Port-au-Prince, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker </p>

A view of the tent home of earthquake survivor Aline Deispeines, 44, located near the headquarters of her Organization of Dedicated Women in Action in Port-au-Prince, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Friday, August 24, 2012

A view of the tent home of earthquake survivor Aline Deispeines, 44, located near the headquarters of her Organization of Dedicated Women in Action in Port-au-Prince, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Close
2 / 20
<p>Earthquake survivor Aline Deispeines, 44, sweeps the floor of her tent home located near the headquarters of her Organization of Dedicated Women in Action in Port-au-Prince, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker </p>

Earthquake survivor Aline Deispeines, 44, sweeps the floor of her tent home located near the headquarters of her Organization of Dedicated Women in Action in Port-au-Prince, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Friday, August 24, 2012

Earthquake survivor Aline Deispeines, 44, sweeps the floor of her tent home located near the headquarters of her Organization of Dedicated Women in Action in Port-au-Prince, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Close
3 / 20
<p>Haitians made homeless in the 2010 earthquake stand outside their tents on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Haitians made homeless in the 2010 earthquake stand outside their tents on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, August 24, 2012

Haitians made homeless in the 2010 earthquake stand outside their tents on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
4 / 20
<p>A child is bathed by his mother outside their tent in a camp for earthquake survivors in Port-au-Prince, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A child is bathed by his mother outside their tent in a camp for earthquake survivors in Port-au-Prince, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, August 24, 2012

A child is bathed by his mother outside their tent in a camp for earthquake survivors in Port-au-Prince, March 16, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 20
<p>Julie Colin weaves the hair of Marianne Cadet at her beauty salon in the Petionville Club tent camp in Port-au-Prince, November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley</p>

Julie Colin weaves the hair of Marianne Cadet at her beauty salon in the Petionville Club tent camp in Port-au-Prince, November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Friday, August 24, 2012

Julie Colin weaves the hair of Marianne Cadet at her beauty salon in the Petionville Club tent camp in Port-au-Prince, November 30, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Close
6 / 20
<p>Haitians made homeless in the 2010 earthquake stand outside their tents on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Haitians made homeless in the 2010 earthquake stand outside their tents on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Friday, August 24, 2012

Haitians made homeless in the 2010 earthquake stand outside their tents on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
7 / 20
<p>A man walks in the rain at down town Port-au-Prince, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz </p>

A man walks in the rain at down town Port-au-Prince, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

Friday, August 24, 2012

A man walks in the rain at down town Port-au-Prince, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

Close
8 / 20
<p>Children rest in a tent along the streets of Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Children rest in a tent along the streets of Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, August 24, 2012

Children rest in a tent along the streets of Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
9 / 20
<p>A truck leaves a trail of smoke in a street known as Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A truck leaves a trail of smoke in a street known as Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, August 24, 2012

A truck leaves a trail of smoke in a street known as Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
10 / 20
<p>A woman and child sit at the entrance to the intake tent at a cholera clinic in the Tabarre neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley </p>

A woman and child sit at the entrance to the intake tent at a cholera clinic in the Tabarre neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Friday, August 24, 2012

A woman and child sit at the entrance to the intake tent at a cholera clinic in the Tabarre neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Close
11 / 20
<p>People walk near an unfinished makeshift tent in Bas Canaan, outside of Port-au-Prince, February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

People walk near an unfinished makeshift tent in Bas Canaan, outside of Port-au-Prince, February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, August 24, 2012

People walk near an unfinished makeshift tent in Bas Canaan, outside of Port-au-Prince, February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
12 / 20
<p>Residents load their belongings into a truck to move to another town, in a street known as Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 22, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Residents load their belongings into a truck to move to another town, in a street known as Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 22, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, August 24, 2012

Residents load their belongings into a truck to move to another town, in a street known as Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 22, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
13 / 20
<p>Earthquake victims sheltered at Camp Corail, a provisional camp, north of Port-au-Prince, walk among their tents, November 1, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz </p>

Earthquake victims sheltered at Camp Corail, a provisional camp, north of Port-au-Prince, walk among their tents, November 1, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

Friday, August 24, 2012

Earthquake victims sheltered at Camp Corail, a provisional camp, north of Port-au-Prince, walk among their tents, November 1, 2010. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

Close
14 / 20
<p>A child walks outside his tent home in Port-au-Prince, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Swoan Parker </p>

A child walks outside his tent home in Port-au-Prince, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Friday, August 24, 2012

A child walks outside his tent home in Port-au-Prince, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

Close
15 / 20
<p>Fifteen-month-old twins with cholera are held by their mother and sister as they receive IV's in the intake tent at a cholera clinic in Port-au-Prince, November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley </p>

Fifteen-month-old twins with cholera are held by their mother and sister as they receive IV's in the intake tent at a cholera clinic in Port-au-Prince, November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Friday, August 24, 2012

Fifteen-month-old twins with cholera are held by their mother and sister as they receive IV's in the intake tent at a cholera clinic in Port-au-Prince, November 19, 2010. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Close
16 / 20
<p>A resident folds laundry at an internally displaced persons camp in Port-au-Prince, November 25, 2010. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

A resident folds laundry at an internally displaced persons camp in Port-au-Prince, November 25, 2010. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, August 24, 2012

A resident folds laundry at an internally displaced persons camp in Port-au-Prince, November 25, 2010. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
17 / 20
<p>A resident takes a bath in front of his improvised tent with the number 94 in a street known as Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 22, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A resident takes a bath in front of his improvised tent with the number 94 in a street known as Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 22, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, August 24, 2012

A resident takes a bath in front of his improvised tent with the number 94 in a street known as Route des Rails in Port-au-Prince, July 22, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
18 / 20
<p>A girl smiles inside a makeshift tent in Cite Soleil, Port-au-Prince, February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A girl smiles inside a makeshift tent in Cite Soleil, Port-au-Prince, February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, August 24, 2012

A girl smiles inside a makeshift tent in Cite Soleil, Port-au-Prince, February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
19 / 20
<p>A man walks across a waterlogged makeshift tent camp after heavy rain during the night in Cite Soleil in Port-au-Prince, February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A man walks across a waterlogged makeshift tent camp after heavy rain during the night in Cite Soleil in Port-au-Prince, February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, August 24, 2012

A man walks across a waterlogged makeshift tent camp after heavy rain during the night in Cite Soleil in Port-au-Prince, February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Tungurahua volcano erupts

Tungurahua volcano erupts

Next Slideshows

Tungurahua volcano erupts

Tungurahua volcano erupts

Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano became active in 1999.

24 Aug 2012
South Africa's

South Africa's "Hill of Horror"

The mining community gathers at a hill dubbed the "Hill of Horror" during a memorial service for miners killed during clashes at a South Africa platinum mine.

23 Aug 2012
Syria spills into Lebanon

Syria spills into Lebanon

The war in Syria is casting a tense shadow over Lebanon.

23 Aug 2012
Spain's long march

Spain's long march

A multi-day march continues across Spain, in a bid to persuade local leaders to refuse compliance with government reforms.

23 Aug 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast