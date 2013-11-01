Halloween around the world
Tom Coffey dresses as a character from the movie "Gravity" at the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval, which attracts nearly 500,000 people annually in West Hollywood, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Matthew Hutchison dresses as the Obamacare website as he participates in the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval, which attracts nearly 500,000 people annually in West Hollywood, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Travis Scott, dressed as Walter White from AMC drama series "Breaking Bad", and Toni Buison pose during the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval, which attracts nearly 500,000 people annually in West Hollywood, California October 31, 2013....more
People wearing costumes ride a pickup truck on the pier during Halloween in Santa Monica, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A participant marches in the annual Halloween parade in New York October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A man dressed an ice queen smokes a cigarette during the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval, which attracts nearly 500,000 people annually in West Hollywood, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A man in a ballerina costume dances in Times Square during Halloween, in New York October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Girls in costume pose together for pictures in Times Square during Halloween, in New York October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A family walks along Venice Boardwalk in their Halloween costumes in Venice, Los Angeles, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A group of men in zombie costumes participate in the West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval, which attracts nearly 500,000 people annually in West Hollywood, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
People dressed up as zombies take part in a zombie crawl during Halloween in Santa Monica, California October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman who drew part of a face on her cheek, stands among the crowd at a costume party to celebrate Halloween in Wuhan, Hubei province October 31, 2013. Picture taken October 31, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Participants wearing costumes and make-up as zombies march during a Halloween event to promote the U.S. TV series "The Walking Dead" at Tokyo Tower October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Pamir, a six-year-old Tien Shan White Claw bear, sniffs a pumpkin during Halloween celebrations at the Royev Ruchey Zoo, on the suburbs of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A costumed character referred to as the 'Headless Horseman' is seen at the start of the haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York October 25,...more
Skulls are embedded into a tree on a haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A couple dressed in wedding costumes kiss as they ride a motorcycle made to look like a car during the "Moto Halloween Party 2013" in Cali October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A couple dressed for Halloween ride the escalator into a subway station in Somerville, Massachusetts October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An actress in a "good witch" costume walks around ahead of a Halloween reception for children on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Stephen Hook wears a Captain Hook Halloween costume as he treats Freddie Chavez, 35, at Care Harbor LA free medical clinic in Los Angeles, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
President Barack Obama (3rd L) and first lady Michelle Obama (2nd L) give Halloween treats to visiting children at the White House in Washington, October 31, 2013. The first family gave a butter cookie shaped like the White House, a box of M&M's...more
A player of Dracula Old Boys controls the ball between players of Harlequins Bucharest during their demonstration rugby match "Halloween Horror" in Bucharest October 31, 2013. After the fall of Romania's communist regime in 1989, celebrating...more
Project manager Yvonne Nagel helps an other performer to adjust his mask while getting ready in the dressing room at Movie Park Germany in Bottrop October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Project manager Yvonne Nagel poses for a photo as she performs at Movie Park Germany in Bottrop October 25, 2013. Nagel, 38, will perform this year as the character 'Amanda Young' from the 'Saw' horror film series for the "Halloween Horror Party...more
Ritsuto Higa, an 8-year-old participant, has his face painted for a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Participants wearing costumes take part in a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
David Nickerson, 28, competes dressed as artist Bob Ross, during the ZJ Boarding House Halloween Surf Contest in Santa Monica, California October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Guests run from the exit at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A guest reacts in fear to an actor at the "13th Floor" haunted house in Denver October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A performer in "The Walking Dead" haunted house poses during the "Halloween Horror Party 2013" at the Movie Park Germany in the western city of Bottrop October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
