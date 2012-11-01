Edition:
Halloween: Before and after

<p>A combination shows Jessica, a 24-year old bookseller, before and after wearing a costume for the "Halloween Horror Party 2012" at the Movie Park Germany in the western city of Bottrop, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

<p>Philippe, 23-year old student of communications design before and after wearing a costume for the "Halloween Horror Party 2012" at the Movie Park Germany in the western city of Bottrop, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender </p>

<p>A combination shows Jennifer, 25-year old childcare worker, before and after wearing a costume for the "Halloween Horror Party 2012" at the Movie Park Germany in the western city of Bottrop, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender </p>

<p>A combination shows Susen, 33-year old hairdresser, before and after wearing a costume for the "Halloween Horror Party 2012" at the Movie Park Germany in the western city of Bottrop, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

<p>A combination shows Michel, a 20-year old pupil, before and after wearing a costume for the "Halloween Horror Party 2012" at the Movie Park Germany in the western city of Bottrop, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

<p>A combination shows Sonja, 39-year old pharmacy technician, before and after wearing a costume for the "Halloween Horror Party 2012" at the Movie Park Germany in the western city of Bottrop, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender </p>

<p>A combination shows Sara, a 22-year old student of social work and education, before and after wearing a costume for the "Halloween Horror Party 2012" at the Movie Park Germany in the western city of Bottrop, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender </p>

<p>A combination shows Christine before and after wearing a costume for the "Halloween Horror Party 2012" at the Movie Park Germany in the western city of Bottrop, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender </p>

<p>A combination shows Kamila, 26-year old student of economics, before and after wearing a costume for the "Halloween Horror Party 2012" at the Movie Park Germany in the western city of Bottrop, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender </p>

