Halloween in Sleepy Hollow
A costumed character walks through a haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A costumed character walks through a haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man, dressed as the character Ichabod Crane, invites ticket goers to visit his schoolhouse during a haunted trail tour known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A costumed character referred to as the 'Headless Horseman' is seen at the start of the haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman is surprised by a costumed character as she walks a haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Ticketed participants stay close to one another as they walk a haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Skulls are embedded into a tree on a haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Skulls are embedded into a tree on a haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A display is seen along the haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A display is seen along the haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Ticketed participants photograph a costumed character along the haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Ticketed participants take part in a lantern tour through Sleepy Hallow Cemetery ahead of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Ticketed participants take part in a lantern tour through Sleepy Hallow Cemetery ahead of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A costumed character entertains ticketed participants before they enter the haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A costumed character entertains ticketed participants before they enter the haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hallow, New York, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Ticketed participants tour the haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Ticketed participants tour the haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A display is seen along the haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A display is seen along the haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A costumed character is seen along the haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A costumed character is seen along the haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A costumed character is seen along the haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A costumed character is seen along the haunted trail known as the 'Horseman's Hollow' on the grounds of the historic Philipsburg Manor in celebration of Halloween in Sleepy Hollow, New York, October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
