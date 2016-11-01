Edition:
Halloween night

A remote-controlled plane in the form of a witch flies over a neighborhood as the sun sets on Halloween in Encinitas, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Revelers gather before the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People in costume ride the subway on Halloween in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Participants in the Processional Arts Workshops' performance of Reverie wait to participate in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A child dressed as The Incredible Hulk watches participants in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A young child takes part in the Hoboken Ragamuffin Parade to celebrate Halloween in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man in costume exits a portable restroom before participating in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tami and Robin Varma lie in red velvet-trimmed coffins while posing for media representatives in one of the rooms of Bran Castle, in Brasov county, Romania. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS

A person dressed in a clown costume stands amongst attendees during the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

President Obama and first lady Michelle react to a flash mob of dancers portraying the zombies from Michael Jackson's Thriller video, after they finished giving out Halloween treats at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Revelers celebrate in costume at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval in West Hollywood. REUTERS/David McNew

Audience members wait for Hillary Clinton at a campaign rally on Halloween in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A girl dressed as a Sharknado waits in a staging area before participating in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A woman dressed up as a character from the movie The Exorcist reacts during Halloween in La Fresneda, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A person dressed as Donald Trump participates in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A family participates in Halloween in La Fresneda, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Joe Castro attends the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval in Los Angeles. REUTERS/David McNew

People in costume ride the subway on Halloween in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Revellers celebrate in costume at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval in Los Angeles. REUTERS/David McNew

Performers wait to attend a Halloween parade at Happy Valley park in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A man dressed as Samhain participates in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Revellers celebrate in costume at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval in Los Angeles. REUTERS/David McNew

Revelers celebrate in costume at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval. REUTERS/David McNew

Women dressed as characters from Super Mario arrive to participate in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Zombie bride Fenia Luepkes from the western German city of Bochum poses for a selfie during the so-called "zombie walk" on Halloween Day through Essen, western Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Revellers celebrate in costume at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval in Los Angeles. REUTERS/David McNew

People dance in a bar at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval in Los Angeles. REUTERS/David McNew

A man dressed as a baby dances at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval. REUTERS/David McNew

A group of girls eat candies during Halloween in La Fresneda, northern Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A man dresses as Samhain arrives for the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

