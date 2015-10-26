Halloween parade in Tokyo
A participant in costume poses for a picture after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo. More than 100,000 spectators turned up to watch the parade, where 2,500 participants dressed up in costumes, according to the organizer. REUTERS/Yuya...more
Participants in costume eat hamburgers inside a fast food restaurant after the Halloween parade. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Participants in costume pose. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Participants dressed up as "Star Wars" characters take part in a Star Wars parade, part of the Halloween parade. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A participant in costume poses for a picture. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Participants in costume pose. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A girl in costume waits for the parade to start. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A boy dressed up as a character from "Star Wars" take part in a Star Wars parade, part of the Halloween parade. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A visitor takes pictures of participants in costume. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A boy looks at his father dressed up as Darth Vader from "Star Wars". REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Participants in costume pose. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Boys in costume wait for the parade. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
A visitor (2nd R) poses for photographs with performers in make-up and costumes during an event to celebrate the upcoming Halloween at the Happy Valley Amusement Park in Beijing, China, October 25, 2015. Picture taken October 25, 2015. REUTERS/China...more
A participant in costume sits along a street after the parade. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Next Slideshows
Geeta comes home
Geeta, a deaf-mute Indian girl stranded in Pakistan for 13 years after wandering over one of the world's most militarised borders, arrives home.
CSI: Pakistan
In Pakistan, victims' families say they know who the killer is, yet few police are trained to collect the evidence needed to prove it.
Muharram processions in India
Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad.
Barefoot migrants
Undertaking the treacherous journey to Europe without shoes.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.