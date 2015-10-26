Edition:
India
Mon Oct 26, 2015

Halloween parade in Tokyo

A participant in costume poses for a picture after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo. More than 100,000 spectators turned up to watch the parade, where 2,500 participants dressed up in costumes, according to the organizer. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Participants in costume eat hamburgers inside a fast food restaurant after the Halloween parade. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Participants in costume pose. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Participants dressed up as "Star Wars" characters take part in a Star Wars parade, part of the Halloween parade. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A participant in costume poses for a picture. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Participants in costume pose. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A girl in costume waits for the parade to start. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A boy dressed up as a character from "Star Wars" take part in a Star Wars parade, part of the Halloween parade. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A visitor takes pictures of participants in costume. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A boy looks at his father dressed up as Darth Vader from "Star Wars". REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Participants in costume pose. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Boys in costume wait for the parade. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A participant in costume poses. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A visitor (2nd R) poses for photographs with performers in make-up and costumes during an event to celebrate the upcoming Halloween at the Happy Valley Amusement Park in Beijing, China, October 25, 2015. Picture taken October 25, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A participant in costume sits along a street after the parade. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
