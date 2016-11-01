Halloween tricks and treats
A man dresses as Samhain arrives for the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama react to a flash mob of dancers portraying the zombies from Michael Jackson's Thriller video, after they finishing giving out Halloween treats to children from the South Portico of the White House...more
A participant in costume poses for the camera after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Women dressed as characters from Super Mario arrive to participate in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Participants in the Processional Arts Workshops' performance of Reverie wait to participate in the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A young child takes part in the Hoboken Ragamuffin Parade in Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A banded mongoose plays with a Halloween pumpkin at a zoo in Chongqing, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Tami and Robin Varma lie in red velvet-trimmed coffins while posing for media representatives in one of the rooms of Bran Castle, portrayed by Gothic novel writer Bram Stoker as the home of Count Dracula, in Brasov county, Romania. Inquam...more
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama give out Halloween treats to children from the South Portico of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man in costume arrives for the Greenwich Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man takes a selfie with a zombie bride during the so-called "zombie walk" through the western German city of Essen. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A man dressed as a shark walks his dogs in lower Manhattan in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman takes a selfie with a fake skeleton next to her husband ahead of a Halloween parade at Happy Valley park in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Participants take part in a Zombie Walk parade during Halloween celebrations in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A man dressed as a "Donald Trump pig" marches in the annual Nyack Halloween Parade in the Village of Nyack, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A participant wearing a pumpkin on his head runs along a street as he takes part in a Zombie Walk parade during Halloween celebrations in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Members of street performance troupe Macnas participate in their 30th anniversary during Halloween parade called Savage Grace in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A participant in costume poses to a camera after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A member of street performance troupe Macnas participates in their 30th anniversary during Halloween parade called Savage Grace in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Women eat next to a fake skeleton ahead of a Halloween parade at Happy Valley park in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Participants take part in a Zombie Walk parade during Halloween celebrations in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Participants dressed as zombies take part in a Zombie Walk parade during Halloween celebrations in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Participants take part in a Trick or Treat halloween fun run in Richmond Park, London, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A participant in costume poses for the camera after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Women in costume eat at a restaurant in a street which is turned into a vehicle-free promenade for Halloween goers, at Shibuya district in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Women in costume make their way on a street which is turned into a vehicle-free promenade for Halloween goers, at Shibuya district in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Participants in costumes sit on a bench after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A participant in costume poses to a camera after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Participants in costumes pose for the camera after a Halloween parade in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
