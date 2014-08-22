Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 22, 2014 | 7:25pm IST

Hamas executes 'collaborators'

Hamas militants grab Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, before executing them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. Hamas militants killed seven Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel in a public execution in a central Gaza square, witnesses and a Hamas website said. REUTERS/Stringer

Hamas militants grab Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, before executing them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. Hamas militants killed seven Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel in a public execution in a central Gaza...more

Friday, August 22, 2014
Hamas militants grab Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, before executing them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. Hamas militants killed seven Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel in a public execution in a central Gaza square, witnesses and a Hamas website said. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 15
A Hamas militant grabs a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel, before executing him in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A Hamas militant grabs a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel, before executing him in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
A Hamas militant grabs a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel, before executing him in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 15
Hamas militants grab a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel before being executed in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Hamas militants grab a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel before being executed in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
Hamas militants grab a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel before being executed in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 15
A Hamas militant grabs a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel, before being executed in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A Hamas militant grabs a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel, before being executed in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
A Hamas militant grabs a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel, before being executed in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 15
A Hamas militant grabs a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel, before being executed in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A Hamas militant grabs a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel, before being executed in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
A Hamas militant grabs a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel, before being executed in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 15
Palestinians watch as Hamas militants execute Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Palestinians watch as Hamas militants execute Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
Palestinians watch as Hamas militants execute Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 15
Hamas militants surround Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel before executing them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Hamas militants surround Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel before executing them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
Hamas militants surround Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel before executing them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 15
A Hamas militant grabs a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel, before being executed in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A Hamas militant grabs a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel, before being executed in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
A Hamas militant grabs a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel, before being executed in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 15
Palestinians watch as Hamas militants execute Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Palestinians watch as Hamas militants execute Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
Palestinians watch as Hamas militants execute Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 15
Hamas militants grab a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel, before being executed in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Hamas militants grab a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel, before being executed in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
Hamas militants grab a Palestinian suspected of collaborating with Israel, before being executed in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 15
People watch as Hamas militants surround Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel before they executing them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People watch as Hamas militants surround Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel before they executing them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
People watch as Hamas militants surround Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel before they executing them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 15
Hamas militants surround Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, before their execution in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Hamas militants surround Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, before their execution in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
Hamas militants surround Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, before their execution in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 15
People watch as Hamas militants surround the bodies of Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel after they executed them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People watch as Hamas militants surround the bodies of Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel after they executed them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
People watch as Hamas militants surround the bodies of Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel after they executed them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 15
Hamas militants surround the bodies of Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel after executing them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Hamas militants surround the bodies of Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel after executing them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
Hamas militants surround the bodies of Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel after executing them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 15
Palestinians gather around the bloodstains of Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel after they were executed by Hamas militants in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Palestinians gather around the bloodstains of Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel after they were executed by Hamas militants in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, August 22, 2014
Palestinians gather around the bloodstains of Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel after they were executed by Hamas militants in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Containing Ebola in Monrovia

Containing Ebola in Monrovia

Next Slideshows

Containing Ebola in Monrovia

Containing Ebola in Monrovia

Liberia quarantines remote villages at the epicenter of the virus, evoking the "plague villages" of medieval Europe.

22 Aug 2014
Mosul Dam recaptured

Mosul Dam recaptured

Mosul Dam recaptured

21 Aug 2014
Fury in Ferguson

Fury in Ferguson

Images from the demonstrations in Ferguson and surrounding areas.

20 Aug 2014
Protests in Ferguson

Protests in Ferguson

Protests continue in the St. Louis suburb over the police shooting of an unarmed teen.

20 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures