Hamas summer camp
Palestinian children take part in a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian children take part in a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian children take part in a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian children take part in a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian children take part in a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian children take part in a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A trainer puts sand inside the mouth of a Palestinian child during training in a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A trainer puts sand inside the mouth of a Palestinian child during training in a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian children take part in a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian children take part in a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian children take part in a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian children take part in a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian children prepare themselves during a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian children prepare themselves during a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian children take part in a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian children take part in a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian children take part in a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian children take part in a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian children take part in a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian children take part in a summer camp organized by Hamas movement at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Next Slideshows
South Sudan: One year later
The world's newest country is now one year old.
Laughter Yoga
Can't touch your toes? Laugh it off.
World Kissing Day
Couples smooch for World Kissing Day.
Face-masked swimmers
Women wearing nylon masks, to block the sun's rays, take to one of China's beaches.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.