Pictures | Sat Jul 23, 2016 | 12:40am IST

Hamas summer camp

A young Palestinian crawls under an obstacle during a military exercise graduation ceremony at a summer camp organised by Hamas's armed wing, east of Gaza City July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Young Palestinians demonstrate their skills during a military exercise graduation ceremony at a summer camp organised by Hamas's armed wing, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Young Palestinians take part in a military exercise graduation ceremony at a summer camp organised by Hamas's armed wing, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Young Palestinians holding weapons walk in a tunnel during a military exercise graduation ceremony at a summer camp organised by Hamas's armed wing, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A young Palestinian rappels down a structure during a military exercise graduation ceremony at a summer camp organised by Hamas's armed wing, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A young Palestinian walks out of a tunnel during a military exercise graduation ceremony at a summer camp organised by Hamas's armed wing, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Hamas militants stand guard during a military exercise graduation ceremony for young Palestinians at a summer camp organised by Hamas's armed wing, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Palestinians tour a tunnel used for military trainings during an arms exhibition at a summer camp organised by Hamas's armed wing, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Young Palestinians take part in a military exercise graduation ceremony at a summer camp organised by Hamas's armed wing, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A Palestinian boy walks in a tunnel as he takes part in a military exercise graduation ceremony at a summer camp organised by Hamas's armed wing, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
