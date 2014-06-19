Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jun 20, 2014 | 12:25am IST

Hamas summer camp

A Palestinian boy crawls next to burning tyres during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organized by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

1 / 7
Young Palestinians swing across a monkey bar over fire during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2 / 7
Young Palestinians rappel during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

3 / 7
Blindfolded young Palestinians dismantle weapons during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

4 / 7
Young Palestinians take part in a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

5 / 7
A young Palestinian poses for a photograph after participating in a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

6 / 7
A young Palestinian crawls under an obstacle during a military-style graduation ceremony at Fajer Al-Entesar (dawn of victory) summer camp, organised by the Hamas movement, in Gaza City, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

7 / 7
