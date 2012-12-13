Handmade eyeballs
A tray of example glass eyes are pictured at the medical equipment shop of ocularist Gerhard Greiner in Munich December 11, 2012. Greiner produces individual hand glass-blown human eye prostheses for people who have lost an eye or eyes due to a trauma, illness or accident. Each glass eye takes about one hour to make, with constant reference to the patient for the right colour and for detailed drawing of the veins. A bespoke glass eye prostheses cost about 350 euros (US $457). A typical modern glass eye is a hollow half sphere that fits over the non-working eye, if it is still there. Otherwise it goes over a ball that has been surgically implanted into the eye socket and attached to the eye muscles. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Ocularist Gerhard Greiner blows through molten glass to make a sphere as he produces a glass eye at his medical equipment shop in Munich December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Ocularist Gerhard Greiner holds a glass tube over a bunsen burner as he makes a glass eye at his medical equipment shop in Munich December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Ocularist Gerhard Greiner looks for examples of glass eyes for patient Helmut Sechser (not pictured) in his medical equipment shop in Munich December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A tray of glass eyes with different coloured irises are pictured at the medical equipment shop of ocularist Gerhard Greiner in Munich December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Ocularist Gerhard Greiner compares a glass eye example with the eye of patient Helmut Sechser in his medical equipment shop in Munich December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Ocularist Gerhard Greiner compares two different former glass eyes of patient Helmut Sechser in his medical equipment shop in Munich December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Patient Helmut Sechser looks in a mirror without his glass eye before being fitted for a new one at a medical equipment shop in Munich December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Ocularist Gerhard Greiner (L) puts in the new glass eye of patient Helmut Sechser in his medical equipment shop in Munich December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Patient Helmut Sechser puts in his old glass eye while he waits for a new one to be made at a medical equipment shop in Munich December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Ocularist Gerhard Greiner looks for examples of glass eyes for patient Helmut Sechser (L) in his medical equipment shop in Munich December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Patient Helmut Sechser cleans his old glass eye with water before being fitted for a new one at a medical equipment shop in Munich December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Patient Helmut Sechser holds his old glass eye before being fitted for a new one at a medical equipment shop in Munich December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Ocularist Gerhard Greiner holds a glass tube over a bunsen burner as he makes a glass eye at his medical equipment shop in Munich December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Ocularist Gerhard Greiner (L) removes the glass eye of patient Helmut Sechser in his medical equipment shop in Munich December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A tray of glass eyes with different coloured irises are pictured at the medical equipment shop of ocularist Gerhard Greiner in Munich December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The old glass eyes of patient Helmut Sechser sits in a small box at the medical equipment shop of ocularist Gerhard Greiner in Munich December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Ocularist Gerhard Greiner (seen in mirror) looks at the new glass eye of patient Helmut Sechser in his medical equipment shop in Munich December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
