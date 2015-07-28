Hands of time

Visitors at the Musee d'Orsay are seen in silhouette as they look behind a giant clock face at the former Orsay railway station, in Paris, France July 28, 2015. The national museum of the Musee d'Orsay opened in December 1986 and it displays...more

Visitors at the Musee d'Orsay are seen in silhouette as they look behind a giant clock face at the former Orsay railway station, in Paris, France July 28, 2015. The national museum of the Musee d'Orsay opened in December 1986 and it displays collections of art from the period 1848 to 1914. France has been the world's most visited country since the 1980's, welcoming 84 million tourists last year. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

