Hands of time
Visitors at the Musee d'Orsay are seen in silhouette as they look behind a giant clock face at the former Orsay railway station, in Paris, France July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A damaged old tower is seen after an earthquake in Finale Emilia, Italy, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
Workers shelter from the rain at Reuters Plaza in Canary Wharf, Docklands, east London May 10, 2005. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A twisted clock, spiders webs and debris are seen from inside a damaged primary school at the tsunami destroyed coastal area of the evacuated town of Namie in Fukushima prefecture only some 6 km (4 miles) from crippled Daiichi power plant, September...more
Two cigarettes replacing the hands of a clock to remind customers of the upcoming smoking ban, are pictured in the Weisses Roessl restaurant in Hanau, 30km (19 miles) south of Frankfurt, March 22, 2007. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The four-faced clock at Grand Central Terminal is seen in the foreground as a man uses a walkway in New York March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Palestinian girl is reflected in a mirror as she stands at her family's house lit by a torch during a power cut in the northern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Technicians work on a five-foot tower clock at the Electric Time Company in Medfield, Massachusetts March 31, 2006. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
An Indian army soldier crosses a road with a wall clock which was temporary fixed at the side of a road to monitor parade timing, after the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade in Kolkata January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A damaged wall clock is seen lying in the debris of a collapsed house, after an earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man inside a floorstanding "human clock" uses a marking pen to set the time in Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum January 3, 2010. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Cleaners abseil down one of the faces of Big Ben, to clean and polish the clock face, above the Houses of Parliament, in central London August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A roadside vendor waits for customers at his stall of clocks and watches in the old quarters of Delhi June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A visitor poses for a photograph at the Museum of Optical Illusions in St. Petersburg, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
The clock of the main hall is seen inside the Musee d'Orsay in Paris, France, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A broken clock is seen in a destroyed house in Rikuzentakata after the area was devastated by the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man talks with his lawyer inside the administration office for immigrants in Athens June 30, 2009. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Clocks are seen during the performance "tck tck tck" by Global Campaign for Climate Action at the Barcelona Climate Change Talks, November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Richard Doerner, a museum specialist for the U.S. Senate, restarts the historic Ohio Clock outside the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The statue of Britain's former Prime Minister Winston Churchill is reflected onto the rain covered pavement in front of the Houses of Parliament in London, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Next Slideshows
Devoted to San Simon
Since the 19th century, devotees have offered money, liquor or tobacco in exchange for the blessings of San Simon.
The great pumpkin
The annual Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze in New York showcases over 7,000 hand carved illuminated Jack O' Lanterns.
36 years of China's one child policy
Reuters photographer Carlos Barria photographed a person born in each year China's One Child Policy has been in existence; from a man born in 1979, to a baby...
India-Africa Forum Summit
India hosts its biggest-ever Africa summit this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.