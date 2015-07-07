Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 8, 2015 | 12:20am IST

Happy 116th Birthday

Susannah Mushatt Jones (seated), known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. Jones, who has become the world's oldest living person, is the daughter of sharecroppers and granddaughter of slaves. Her 116th birthday was officially on Monday but celebrated today in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Attendees prepare for the 116th birthday celebration of Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" before the start of the festivities in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A cake decorated for the 116th birthday celebration of Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" rests on a table before the start of the festivities in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" has a jersey draped over her and selfies taken during a celebration for her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Workers prepare balloons for the 116th birthday celebration of Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" before the start of the festivities in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
