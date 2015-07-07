Happy 116th Birthday
Susannah Mushatt Jones (seated), known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. Jones, who has become the world's oldest living person, is the daughter of...more
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees prepare for the 116th birthday celebration of Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" before the start of the festivities in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A cake decorated for the 116th birthday celebration of Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" rests on a table before the start of the festivities in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" has a jersey draped over her and selfies taken during a celebration for her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Workers prepare balloons for the 116th birthday celebration of Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" before the start of the festivities in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Susannah Mushatt Jones, known as "Miss Susie" celebrates her 116th birthday with family members, local dignitaries, and friends in Brooklyn, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
