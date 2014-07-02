Happy birthday Imelda Marcos
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos receives flowers from supporters during her 85th birthday celebration, in Laoag, Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Former first lady Imelda Marcos is crowned with flowers by a supporter as she celebrates her 85th birthday in her husband late president Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac in Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De...more
Former first lady Imelda Marcos blows a candle on a cake with a shoe decoration during her 85th birthday celebration in her husband late president Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac in Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines July 2, 2014....more
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos poses for photographers at the ancestral home of her late husband, former president Ferdinand Marcos, on her 85th birthday in Batac, Ilocos Norte in the northern Philippines, July 2, 2014....more
A supporter greets former first lady Imelda Marcos as she enters a church to attend a mass during her 85th birthday celebration in her husband late president Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac in Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines July 2,...more
Former first lady Imelda Marcos pays homage to a child Jesus statue known locally as "Sto Nino" after attending a mass, as she celebrates her 85th birthday in her husband late president Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik...more
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos sings a Visayan love song with a priest on Imelda's 85th birthday, in Laoag, Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos utters prayers on the glass coffin of her husband, late president Ferdinand Marcos, who remains unburied inside a crypt since his death in 1989, during her 85th birthday celebration in his hometown of Batac...more
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos (R) attends mass with her children Senator Ferdinand Jr. (L) and Ilocos Norte Governor Imee on her 85th birthday in their hometown of Batac, Ilocos Norte in the northern Philippines, July...more
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos gives out cookies with decorations of shoes on them, to supporters of her late husband, former president Ferdinand Marcos, under a portrait of Ferdinand at his ancestral home on her 85th...more
Aides help former first lady Imelda Marcos as she gets out of a vehicle during her 85th birthday celebration in her husband late dictator Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos blows a kiss to supporters before attending a mass, as she celebrates her 85th birthday in her husband late president Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac in Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines July...more
Former first lady Imelda Marcos gives money to her supporters as she celebrates her 85th birthday in her husband late president Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac in Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A supporter kisses former first lady Imelda Marcos during the latter's 85th birthday celebration in her husband late dictator Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac in Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Former first lady Imelda Marcos holds money for her supporters as she celebrates her 85th birthday in her husband late president Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac in Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A supporter kisses the hand of former first lady Imelda Marcos during the latter's 85th birthday celebration in her husband late president Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Former first lady Imelda Marcos visits her late husband, former president Ferdinand Marcos, who remains unburied inside a crypt since his death in 1989, during her 85th birthday celebration in his hometown of Batac July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De...more
Former Philippine first lady and Congresswoman Imelda Marcos speaks to her supporters after attending a mass during her 85th birthday celebration, in Batac, Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro (PHILIPPINES -...more
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos (R) attends mass with her children Senator Ferdinand Jr. (L) and Ilocos Norte Governor Imee on her 85th birthday in their hometown of Batac, Ilocos Norte in the northern Philippines, July...more
Former first lady Imelda Marcos blows a candle on a cake given by supporters during her 85th birthday celebration in her husband late dictator Ferdinand Marcos' hometown of Batac, Ilocos Norte, in northern Philippines July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De...more
Next Slideshows
Rob Ford returns
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford returns to work after a stint in rehab.
Curing China's internet addicts
Worried Internet parents are increasingly turning to boot camps to crush Internet addiction.
Out and proud
Celebrating LGBT rights at Pride parades around the world.
Wet and loud at Glastonbury
120,000 tickets sold out in hours to people keen to hear live music from hundreds of bands.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.