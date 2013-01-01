Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 1, 2013 | 10:05pm IST

Happy New Year 2013

<p>Confetti is dropped on revelers at midnight during New Year celebrations in Times Square in New York January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Confetti is dropped on revelers at midnight during New Year celebrations in Times Square in New York January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

Confetti is dropped on revelers at midnight during New Year celebrations in Times Square in New York January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
1 / 27
<p>Revelers celebrate the start of the new year in Times Square in New York January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Revelers celebrate the start of the new year in Times Square in New York January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

Revelers celebrate the start of the new year in Times Square in New York January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
2 / 27
<p>People watch as fireworks explode over the coast of Vina del Mar as part of the New Year celebrations, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci </p>

People watch as fireworks explode over the coast of Vina del Mar as part of the New Year celebrations, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

People watch as fireworks explode over the coast of Vina del Mar as part of the New Year celebrations, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
3 / 27
<p>National Guardsman John Cebak (R) kisses his fiancee Sonja Babic at the start of the new year in Times Square in New York January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

National Guardsman John Cebak (R) kisses his fiancee Sonja Babic at the start of the new year in Times Square in New York January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

National Guardsman John Cebak (R) kisses his fiancee Sonja Babic at the start of the new year in Times Square in New York January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
4 / 27
<p>A man watches as fireworks explode over the coast of Vina del Mar as part of the New Year celebrations, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci </p>

A man watches as fireworks explode over the coast of Vina del Mar as part of the New Year celebrations, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

A man watches as fireworks explode over the coast of Vina del Mar as part of the New Year celebrations, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
5 / 27
<p>Smoke from incense rises over people as they stand in line to offer New Year prayers at a Sensoji temple in Tokyo January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Smoke from incense rises over people as they stand in line to offer New Year prayers at a Sensoji temple in Tokyo January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

Smoke from incense rises over people as they stand in line to offer New Year prayers at a Sensoji temple in Tokyo January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
6 / 27
<p>Revelers cheer as they stand in Times Square ahead of New Year celebrations in New York December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Revelers cheer as they stand in Times Square ahead of New Year celebrations in New York December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

Revelers cheer as they stand in Times Square ahead of New Year celebrations in New York December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
7 / 27
<p>A woman celebrates the New Year as she watches fireworks exploding above Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares </p>

A woman celebrates the New Year as she watches fireworks exploding above Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

A woman celebrates the New Year as she watches fireworks exploding above Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
8 / 27
<p>Visitors take pictures and videos during a light show as part of a New Year countdown celebration at the financial square on the Bund in Shanghai December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Visitors take pictures and videos during a light show as part of a New Year countdown celebration at the financial square on the Bund in Shanghai December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

Visitors take pictures and videos during a light show as part of a New Year countdown celebration at the financial square on the Bund in Shanghai December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 27
<p>Pakistani youths celebrate the New Year on a street in Lahore January 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohsin Raza </p>

Pakistani youths celebrate the New Year on a street in Lahore January 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohsin Raza

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

Pakistani youths celebrate the New Year on a street in Lahore January 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohsin Raza

Close
10 / 27
<p>Revellers write the number 2013 using sparklers during the Hogmanay (New Year) street party celebrations in Edinburgh, Scotland December 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Revellers write the number 2013 using sparklers during the Hogmanay (New Year) street party celebrations in Edinburgh, Scotland December 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

Revellers write the number 2013 using sparklers during the Hogmanay (New Year) street party celebrations in Edinburgh, Scotland December 31, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
11 / 27
<p>Fireworks explode across the skyline near the London Eye during New Year celebrations in London January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Fireworks explode across the skyline near the London Eye during New Year celebrations in London January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

Fireworks explode across the skyline near the London Eye during New Year celebrations in London January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
12 / 27
<p>North Koreans watch fireworks to greet new year in Pyongyang early January 1, 2013 in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency. REUTERS/KCNA </p>

North Koreans watch fireworks to greet new year in Pyongyang early January 1, 2013 in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency. REUTERS/KCNA

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

North Koreans watch fireworks to greet new year in Pyongyang early January 1, 2013 in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
13 / 27
<p>A reveler stands in Time Square before celebrating the New Year in New York, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

A reveler stands in Time Square before celebrating the New Year in New York, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

A reveler stands in Time Square before celebrating the New Year in New York, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
14 / 27
<p>Fireworks explode over the temple of the Parthenon during New Year celebrations in Athens January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis </p>

Fireworks explode over the temple of the Parthenon during New Year celebrations in Athens January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

Fireworks explode over the temple of the Parthenon during New Year celebrations in Athens January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
15 / 27
<p>Gary Marion, portraying female impersonator Sushi, hangs in an oversized replica of a women's red high heel over Duval Street late December 31, 2012, at the Bourbon Street Pub Complex in Key West, Florida. The Red Shoe Drop has become a Key West tradition and is one of five Florida Keys warm-weather takes on New York City's Times Square ball drop marking the beginning of the New Year. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout </p>

Gary Marion, portraying female impersonator Sushi, hangs in an oversized replica of a women's red high heel over Duval Street late December 31, 2012, at the Bourbon Street Pub Complex in Key West, Florida. The Red Shoe Drop has become a Key West...more

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

Gary Marion, portraying female impersonator Sushi, hangs in an oversized replica of a women's red high heel over Duval Street late December 31, 2012, at the Bourbon Street Pub Complex in Key West, Florida. The Red Shoe Drop has become a Key West tradition and is one of five Florida Keys warm-weather takes on New York City's Times Square ball drop marking the beginning of the New Year. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout

Close
16 / 27
<p>Fireworks explode over St. Basil Cathedral at Red Square during New Year's Day celebrations in Moscow January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky </p>

Fireworks explode over St. Basil Cathedral at Red Square during New Year's Day celebrations in Moscow January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

Fireworks explode over St. Basil Cathedral at Red Square during New Year's Day celebrations in Moscow January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

Close
17 / 27
<p>NATO troops from the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) dance during celebrations on New Year's Eve in Kabul December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

NATO troops from the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) dance during celebrations on New Year's Eve in Kabul December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

NATO troops from the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) dance during celebrations on New Year's Eve in Kabul December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
18 / 27
<p>Empty champagne bottles and glasses are pictured during a New Year's Eve celebrations in Vienna December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner </p>

Empty champagne bottles and glasses are pictured during a New Year's Eve celebrations in Vienna December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

Empty champagne bottles and glasses are pictured during a New Year's Eve celebrations in Vienna December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
19 / 27
<p>Fireworks explode near the Malaysia's landmark Petronas Twin Towers during New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Syamsul Bahri Muhammad </p>

Fireworks explode near the Malaysia's landmark Petronas Twin Towers during New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Syamsul Bahri Muhammad

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

Fireworks explode near the Malaysia's landmark Petronas Twin Towers during New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Syamsul Bahri Muhammad

Close
20 / 27
<p>A security guard stands behind a New Year signboard at Myanmar's first public New Year countdown celebrations on Myoma grounds in Yangon December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

A security guard stands behind a New Year signboard at Myanmar's first public New Year countdown celebrations on Myoma grounds in Yangon December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

A security guard stands behind a New Year signboard at Myanmar's first public New Year countdown celebrations on Myoma grounds in Yangon December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
21 / 27
<p>Traders wearing "2013" glasses celebrating New Year's Eve work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Traders wearing "2013" glasses celebrating New Year's Eve work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

Traders wearing "2013" glasses celebrating New Year's Eve work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
22 / 27
<p>Fireworks explode from Taiwan's tallest skyscraper, the Taipei 101 during New Year celebrations in Taipei January 1, 2013. The Chinese characters read "Taipei 101". REUTERS/Pichi Chuang </p>

Fireworks explode from Taiwan's tallest skyscraper, the Taipei 101 during New Year celebrations in Taipei January 1, 2013. The Chinese characters read "Taipei 101". REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

Fireworks explode from Taiwan's tallest skyscraper, the Taipei 101 during New Year celebrations in Taipei January 1, 2013. The Chinese characters read "Taipei 101". REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Close
23 / 27
<p>Fireworks light the sky over Victoria Harbour during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

Fireworks light the sky over Victoria Harbour during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

Fireworks light the sky over Victoria Harbour during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
24 / 27
<p>A follower of Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda pays tribute to Iemanja, goddess of the sea, in Praia Vermelha (Red Beach) in Rio de Janeiro December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares </p>

A follower of Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda pays tribute to Iemanja, goddess of the sea, in Praia Vermelha (Red Beach) in Rio de Janeiro December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

A follower of Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda pays tribute to Iemanja, goddess of the sea, in Praia Vermelha (Red Beach) in Rio de Janeiro December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
25 / 27
<p>People release balloons as the Tokyo Tower is illuminated to celebrate the New Year at a countdown event in Tokyo January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

People release balloons as the Tokyo Tower is illuminated to celebrate the New Year at a countdown event in Tokyo January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

People release balloons as the Tokyo Tower is illuminated to celebrate the New Year at a countdown event in Tokyo January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
26 / 27
<p>Fireworks explode over and around the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations January 1, 2013. More than 1.5 million people were expected to line the foreshores of the harbour to watch the annual new year fireworks show. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Fireworks explode over and around the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations January 1, 2013. More than 1.5 million people were expected to line the foreshores of the harbour to watch the annual new year fireworks...more

Tuesday, January 01, 2013

Fireworks explode over and around the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations January 1, 2013. More than 1.5 million people were expected to line the foreshores of the harbour to watch the annual new year fireworks show. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Welcoming 2013 Gangnam Style

Welcoming 2013 Gangnam Style

Next Slideshows

Welcoming 2013 Gangnam Style

Welcoming 2013 Gangnam Style

South Korean singer PSY performs during new year's celebrations at New York's Times Square.

01 Jan 2013
Life in deserts of India

Life in deserts of India

Snapshots from the deserts of Rajasthan.

31 Dec 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

29 Dec 2012
India this week

India this week

A walk through the events around the country this week.

28 Dec 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast