Hard times in Atlantic City

A house stands near the Revel Atlantic City, a casino and resort that opened in 2012 and closed in 2014, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A man mops the entrance to a store along the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A man walks with a dog along a sidewalk one block away from the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A man looks at the ocean through the windows of the Playground Pier, a luxury shopping mall, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Atlantic City police officers question men on the sidewalk along Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 20 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
The side of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City advertises for new slot machines in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A man stands outside a shuttered store on the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
An auction sign is seen on a piece of property in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
An expired meter is seen along a street in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Stickers are seen on the closed doors of a casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
An auction sign is seen on a piece of property in Atlantic City, New Jersey January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A man waits for customers at his pedicab outside the Playground Pier, a luxury shopping mall, on the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A pedicab driver waits for riders outside the Trump Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A man rides his bicycle past a boarded up building in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
People play slot machines inside a casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Angel Ortiz, 45, a seasonal worker at the Steel Pier amusement park, poses for a portrait in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
The Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa and the Water Club, a hotel connected to the Borgata, is seen behind a painted wall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
An excavator sits on a pier in the Snug Harbor section of Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 20 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A man pushes a walking aid past an adult novelty store in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
An empty parking lot is seen in front of casinos near the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey January 20, 2016. New Jersey Governor Chris Christie called for a state REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
