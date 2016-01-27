Hard times in Atlantic City
A house stands near the Revel Atlantic City, a casino and resort that opened in 2012 and closed in 2014, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man mops the entrance to a store along the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man walks with a dog along a sidewalk one block away from the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man looks at the ocean through the windows of the Playground Pier, a luxury shopping mall, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Atlantic City police officers question men on the sidewalk along Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 20 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The side of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City advertises for new slot machines in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man stands outside a shuttered store on the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An auction sign is seen on a piece of property in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An expired meter is seen along a street in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Stickers are seen on the closed doors of a casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An auction sign is seen on a piece of property in Atlantic City, New Jersey January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man waits for customers at his pedicab outside the Playground Pier, a luxury shopping mall, on the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A pedicab driver waits for riders outside the Trump Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man rides his bicycle past a boarded up building in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People play slot machines inside a casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Angel Ortiz, 45, a seasonal worker at the Steel Pier amusement park, poses for a portrait in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa and the Water Club, a hotel connected to the Borgata, is seen behind a painted wall in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An excavator sits on a pier in the Snug Harbor section of Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 20 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man pushes a walking aid past an adult novelty store in Atlantic City, New Jersey, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An empty parking lot is seen in front of casinos near the boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey January 20, 2016. New Jersey Governor Chris Christie called for a state REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
