Hardline Muslims stage massive rally in Indonesia
Members of hardline Muslim groups hold a big national flag as they attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, an ethnic Chinese Christian running in the upcoming election, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Members of hardline Muslim groups attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor. Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim country, where many people follow a moderate form of Islam. While hardliners have launched occasional agitation in...more
An aerial view shows members of hardline Muslim groups attending a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor. The protesters, led by a group called the Islamic Defenders Front, chanted "God is greatest" and waved placards calling for Purnama,...more
Muslim students broke the barb wire during a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/via REUTERS
Members of hardline Muslim groups attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Member of hardline Muslim groups attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/via REUTERS
A member of hardline Muslim group washes his hand at a fountain as he attends a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Members of hardline Muslim hold a mass pray as they attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Members of hardline Muslim groups stand around a poster during protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. The poster reads "Ahok should be jailed". REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi
Muslim students brokes the barb wire during a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/via REUTERS
An aerial view shows members of hardline Muslim groups attending a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Members of hardline Muslim groups attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. The poster reads "Ahok should be jailed". REUTERS/Beawiharta
