Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 4, 2016 | 8:15pm IST

Hardline Muslims stage massive rally in Indonesia

Members of hardline Muslim groups hold a big national flag as they attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, an ethnic Chinese Christian running in the upcoming election, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Members of hardline Muslim groups hold a big national flag as they attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, an ethnic Chinese Christian running in the upcoming election, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Members of hardline Muslim groups hold a big national flag as they attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, an ethnic Chinese Christian running in the upcoming election, in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
1 / 12
Members of hardline Muslim groups attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor. Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim country, where many people follow a moderate form of Islam. While hardliners have launched occasional agitation in the past, protests on such a large scale have been rare. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Members of hardline Muslim groups attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor. Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim country, where many people follow a moderate form of Islam. While hardliners have launched occasional agitation in...more

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Members of hardline Muslim groups attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor. Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim country, where many people follow a moderate form of Islam. While hardliners have launched occasional agitation in the past, protests on such a large scale have been rare. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
2 / 12
An aerial view shows members of hardline Muslim groups attending a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor. The protesters, led by a group called the Islamic Defenders Front, chanted "God is greatest" and waved placards calling for Purnama, popularly known as Ahok, to be jailed for blasphemy. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An aerial view shows members of hardline Muslim groups attending a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor. The protesters, led by a group called the Islamic Defenders Front, chanted "God is greatest" and waved placards calling for Purnama,...more

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
An aerial view shows members of hardline Muslim groups attending a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor. The protesters, led by a group called the Islamic Defenders Front, chanted "God is greatest" and waved placards calling for Purnama, popularly known as Ahok, to be jailed for blasphemy. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
3 / 12
Muslim students broke the barb wire during a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/via REUTERS

Muslim students broke the barb wire during a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Muslim students broke the barb wire during a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 12
Members of hardline Muslim groups attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Members of hardline Muslim groups attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Members of hardline Muslim groups attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
5 / 12
Member of hardline Muslim groups attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/via REUTERS

Member of hardline Muslim groups attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Member of hardline Muslim groups attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. Antara Foto/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 12
A member of hardline Muslim group washes his hand at a fountain as he attends a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A member of hardline Muslim group washes his hand at a fountain as he attends a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
A member of hardline Muslim group washes his hand at a fountain as he attends a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
7 / 12
Members of hardline Muslim hold a mass pray as they attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Members of hardline Muslim hold a mass pray as they attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Members of hardline Muslim hold a mass pray as they attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
8 / 12
Members of hardline Muslim groups stand around a poster during protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. The poster reads "Ahok should be jailed". REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi

Members of hardline Muslim groups stand around a poster during protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. The poster reads "Ahok should be jailed". REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Members of hardline Muslim groups stand around a poster during protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. The poster reads "Ahok should be jailed". REUTERS/Iqro Rinaldi
Close
9 / 12
Muslim students brokes the barb wire during a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/via REUTERS

Muslim students brokes the barb wire during a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Muslim students brokes the barb wire during a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 12
An aerial view shows members of hardline Muslim groups attending a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An aerial view shows members of hardline Muslim groups attending a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
An aerial view shows members of hardline Muslim groups attending a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
11 / 12
Members of hardline Muslim groups attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. The poster reads "Ahok should be jailed". REUTERS/Beawiharta

Members of hardline Muslim groups attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. The poster reads "Ahok should be jailed". REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Members of hardline Muslim groups attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. The poster reads "Ahok should be jailed". REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Car bomb explodes after Turkey detains pro-Kurdish lawmakers

Car bomb explodes after Turkey detains pro-Kurdish...

Next Slideshows

Car bomb explodes after Turkey detains pro-Kurdish lawmakers

Car bomb explodes after Turkey detains pro-Kurdish lawmakers

A car bomb explodes in southeastern Turkey's largest city, hours after police detained the leaders of the mostly Kurdish region's biggest political party.

04 Nov 2016
North Dakota pipeline protest

North Dakota pipeline protest

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and environmental activists protest the Dakota Access pipeline project, saying it threatens water supplies and sacred tribal...

04 Nov 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

04 Nov 2016
The female Kurds fighting Islamic State

The female Kurds fighting Islamic State

On the frontlines with Iranian-Kurdish female fighters battling Islamic State.

03 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast