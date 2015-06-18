Edition:
Harper Beckham's hand me downs

Katie Moran (L), and Vicki Love look at dresses donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, as they queue outside Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. The clothes were donated as part of the Fashion Saves Lives sale and the money raised will go towards Save the Children's work to help end child deaths from preventable causes. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
First customer Vicki Love walks through the door having the first opportunity to buy clothing donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, at Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Rachael Bailey (L) buys a dress donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, at Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A customer looks at dresses, including a pink Mischka Aoki dress (C), donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, displayed at Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Stevia Lee (C) looks on as Emma Berger (L) buys a dress donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, at Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Rachael Bailey leaves after being the first to buy a dress and boots donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, at Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Katie Moran (L) buys a Stella McCartney dress donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, at Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Katie Moran (L), and Vicki Love look at dresses donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, as they queue outside Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A employee poses with a pink Mischka Aoki dress donated by Victoria Beckham and previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, at Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. The dress, which retails for $5,985.15 will be auctioned as part of the Fashion Saves Lives sale and the money raised will go towards Save the Children's work to help end child deaths from preventable causes. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A pink Mischka Aoki dress donated by Victoria Beckham previously worn by her daughter Harper Beckham, is displayed at Mary's Living & Giving shop in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London, Britain June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
