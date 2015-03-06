Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Mar 7, 2015 | 2:10am IST

Harrison Ford injured in plane crash

Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 14
Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 14
Firefighters lift a wing of film star Harrison Ford's airplane as they remove it after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles, California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Firefighters lift a wing of film star Harrison Ford's airplane as they remove it after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles, California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Firefighters lift a wing of film star Harrison Ford's airplane as they remove it after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles, California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 14
Firefighters pick up pieces of debris after actor Harrison Ford's airplane's crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Firefighters pick up pieces of debris after actor Harrison Ford's airplane's crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Firefighters pick up pieces of debris after actor Harrison Ford's airplane's crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 14
Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 14
Crash investigators view actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Crash investigators view actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Crash investigators view actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 14
Firefighters stand by as actor Harrison Ford's airplane is lifted after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Firefighters stand by as actor Harrison Ford's airplane is lifted after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2015
Firefighters stand by as actor Harrison Ford's airplane is lifted after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 14
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. Actor Harrison Ford was injured on Thursday in the crash of a small airplane outside Los Angeles, a source told Reuters. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. Actor Harrison Ford was injured on Thursday in the crash of a small airplane outside Los Angeles, a source told Reuters....more

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. Actor Harrison Ford was injured on Thursday in the crash of a small airplane outside Los Angeles, a source told Reuters. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 14
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 14
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 14
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 14
An airplane sits after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An airplane sits after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
An airplane sits after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 14
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles, California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles, California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles, California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 14
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Highlights from Milan fashion week.

03 Mar 2015
Catwalk moms

Catwalk moms

Dolce and Gabbana pays tribute to motherhood at Milan Fashion Week.

02 Mar 2015
Leonard Nimoy: 1931 - 2015

Leonard Nimoy: 1931 - 2015

The actor best known for his role as the logical Mr. Spock on "Star Trek" has died at age 83.

28 Feb 2015
Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Highlights from Milan fashion week.

28 Feb 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast