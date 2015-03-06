Harrison Ford injured in plane crash
Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Firefighters lift a wing of film star Harrison Ford's airplane as they remove it after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles, California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Firefighters pick up pieces of debris after actor Harrison Ford's airplane's crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane is taken away after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Crash investigators view actor Harrison Ford's damaged airplane after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Firefighters stand by as actor Harrison Ford's airplane is lifted after its crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. Actor Harrison Ford was injured on Thursday in the crash of a small airplane outside Los Angeles, a source told Reuters....more
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An airplane sits after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles, California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An airplane sits on the ground after crash landing at Penmar Golf Course in Venice, Los Angeles California March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
