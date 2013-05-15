Edition:
Harry in America

<p>Britain's Prince Harry and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie react as Taylor Cirigliano, 11, of Middletown wins a prize playing the Ball Toss game on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights as they tour areas of Ocean County that suffered extensive damage during Hurricane Sandy last year in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Mills/Pool</p>

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Britain's Prince Harry and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie react as Taylor Cirigliano, 11, of Middletown wins a prize playing the Ball Toss game on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights as they tour areas of Ocean County that suffered extensive damage during Hurricane Sandy last year in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Mills/Pool

<p>Prince Harry walks with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie as they view areas of the boardwalk that have been repaired in Seaside Heights, a beach town hit by Hurricane Sandy last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Prince Harry walks with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie as they view areas of the boardwalk that have been repaired in Seaside Heights, a beach town hit by Hurricane Sandy last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Prince Harry walks with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie as they view areas of the boardwalk that have been repaired in Seaside Heights, a beach town hit by Hurricane Sandy last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Prince Harry hits a baseball while participating in a baseball clinic during the launch of a new partnership between the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Harlem RBI, a local community organization in New York, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool</p>

Prince Harry hits a baseball while participating in a baseball clinic during the launch of a new partnership between the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Harlem RBI, a local community organization in New York, May 14, 2013....more

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Prince Harry hits a baseball while participating in a baseball clinic during the launch of a new partnership between the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Harlem RBI, a local community organization in New York, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool

<p>Prince Harry and British Prime Minister David Cameron arrive at the "The Great Event" to meet entrepreneurs using London's new double-decker Routemaster bus, in Manhattan, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Prince Harry and British Prime Minister David Cameron arrive at the "The Great Event" to meet entrepreneurs using London's new double-decker Routemaster bus, in Manhattan, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Prince Harry and British Prime Minister David Cameron arrive at the "The Great Event" to meet entrepreneurs using London's new double-decker Routemaster bus, in Manhattan, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>Girls await the arrival of Prince Harry, who will view areas of the boardwalk that have been repaired in Seaside Heights, a beach town hit by Hurricane Sandy last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Girls await the arrival of Prince Harry, who will view areas of the boardwalk that have been repaired in Seaside Heights, a beach town hit by Hurricane Sandy last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Girls await the arrival of Prince Harry, who will view areas of the boardwalk that have been repaired in Seaside Heights, a beach town hit by Hurricane Sandy last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Prince Harry and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie stop to see damage along Barnegat Lane on a tour of areas of Ocean County - Mantoloking and Seaside Heights while visiting the area hit by Hurricane Sandy last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Mills/Pool</p>

Prince Harry and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie stop to see damage along Barnegat Lane on a tour of areas of Ocean County - Mantoloking and Seaside Heights while visiting the area hit by Hurricane Sandy last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013....more

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Prince Harry and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie stop to see damage along Barnegat Lane on a tour of areas of Ocean County - Mantoloking and Seaside Heights while visiting the area hit by Hurricane Sandy last year, in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Mills/Pool

<p>Dozens of students from Lavallette Elementary School line Route 35 as the motorcade of Prince Harry and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie heads south from Mantoloking to Seaside Heights as they tour areas hit by Hurricane Sandy last year in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Mills/Pool</p>

Dozens of students from Lavallette Elementary School line Route 35 as the motorcade of Prince Harry and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie heads south from Mantoloking to Seaside Heights as they tour areas hit by Hurricane Sandy last year in New...more

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Dozens of students from Lavallette Elementary School line Route 35 as the motorcade of Prince Harry and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie heads south from Mantoloking to Seaside Heights as they tour areas hit by Hurricane Sandy last year in New Jersey, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Mills/Pool

<p>Prince Harry and New York Yankees baseball player Mark Texeria talk with young players while participating in a baseball clinic during the launch of a new partnership between the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Harlem RBI, a local community organization in New York, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool</p>

Prince Harry and New York Yankees baseball player Mark Texeria talk with young players while participating in a baseball clinic during the launch of a new partnership between the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Harlem RBI, a...more

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Prince Harry and New York Yankees baseball player Mark Texeria talk with young players while participating in a baseball clinic during the launch of a new partnership between the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Harlem RBI, a local community organization in New York, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool

<p>Prince Harry prepares to hit a baseball while participating in a baseball clinic during the launch of a new partnership between the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Harlem RBI, a local community organization in New York, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool</p>

Prince Harry prepares to hit a baseball while participating in a baseball clinic during the launch of a new partnership between the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Harlem RBI, a local community organization in New York, May...more

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Prince Harry prepares to hit a baseball while participating in a baseball clinic during the launch of a new partnership between the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Harlem RBI, a local community organization in New York, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Justin Lane/Pool

<p>Prince Harry drops a baseball thrown to him by a youth at Harlem RBI's Field of Dreams in New York, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Prince Harry drops a baseball thrown to him by a youth at Harlem RBI's Field of Dreams in New York, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Prince Harry drops a baseball thrown to him by a youth at Harlem RBI's Field of Dreams in New York, May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Prince Harry kneels down at the bottom of a pyramid of cheerleaders, U.S. and British military officials and near the U.S. Air Force Academy mascot "The Bird" at the academy in Colorado Springs, May 12, 2013.REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Prince Harry kneels down at the bottom of a pyramid of cheerleaders, U.S. and British military officials and near the U.S. Air Force Academy mascot "The Bird" at the academy in Colorado Springs, May 12, 2013.REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Prince Harry kneels down at the bottom of a pyramid of cheerleaders, U.S. and British military officials and near the U.S. Air Force Academy mascot "The Bird" at the academy in Colorado Springs, May 12, 2013.REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Prince Harry tries his hand at throwing a football to a receiver (R) at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Prince Harry tries his hand at throwing a football to a receiver (R) at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Prince Harry tries his hand at throwing a football to a receiver (R) at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Prince Harry is offered a shoe as a souvenir by the U.S. Air Force Academy mascot "The Bird" at the academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Prince Harry is offered a shoe as a souvenir by the U.S. Air Force Academy mascot "The Bird" at the academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Prince Harry is offered a shoe as a souvenir by the U.S. Air Force Academy mascot "The Bird" at the academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Prince Harry plays volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool</p>

Prince Harry plays volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Prince Harry plays volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Brennan Linsley/Pool

<p>Prince Harry hits the ball to former U.S. Olympic beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor (L) as they play sitting volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Prince Harry hits the ball to former U.S. Olympic beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor (L) as they play sitting volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic...more

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Prince Harry hits the ball to former U.S. Olympic beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor (L) as they play sitting volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Prince Harry reacts while playing sitting volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Prince Harry reacts while playing sitting volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick...more

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Prince Harry reacts while playing sitting volleyball with members of the British Warrior Games team in a gymnasium, before the opening of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Prince Harry talks to competitors in the seated bicycle race at the Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Prince Harry talks to competitors in the seated bicycle race at the Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Prince Harry talks to competitors in the seated bicycle race at the Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

<p>Prince Harry greets people at a reception at the Sanctuary Golf Course in Sedalia, Colorado May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Hyoung Chang/Pool</p>

Prince Harry greets people at a reception at the Sanctuary Golf Course in Sedalia, Colorado May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Hyoung Chang/Pool

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Prince Harry greets people at a reception at the Sanctuary Golf Course in Sedalia, Colorado May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Hyoung Chang/Pool

<p>Prince Harry pauses while visiting Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool</p>

Prince Harry pauses while visiting Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Prince Harry pauses while visiting Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

<p>Prince Harry talks with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Prince Harry talks with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Prince Harry talks with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Prince Harry poses with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Prince Harry poses with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Prince Harry poses with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Prince Harry talks with Staff Sgt. Timothy Payne, who was wounded in Afghanistan, during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Prince Harry talks with Staff Sgt. Timothy Payne, who was wounded in Afghanistan, during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Prince Harry talks with Staff Sgt. Timothy Payne, who was wounded in Afghanistan, during a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Prince Harry poses with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Prince Harry poses with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Prince Harry poses with a wounded soldier during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Prince Harry, along with British Ambassador to the U.S. Sir Peter Westmacott, scan the crowd at a reception in the Prince's honor at the Ambassador's residence in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool</p>

Prince Harry, along with British Ambassador to the U.S. Sir Peter Westmacott, scan the crowd at a reception in the Prince's honor at the Ambassador's residence in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Prince Harry, along with British Ambassador to the U.S. Sir Peter Westmacott, scan the crowd at a reception in the Prince's honor at the Ambassador's residence in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool

<p>A place setting for Prince Harry awaits his arrival at a table set for 37 guests at the residence of British Ambassador to the U.S. Sir Peter Westmacott in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool</p>

A place setting for Prince Harry awaits his arrival at a table set for 37 guests at the residence of British Ambassador to the U.S. Sir Peter Westmacott in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

A place setting for Prince Harry awaits his arrival at a table set for 37 guests at the residence of British Ambassador to the U.S. Sir Peter Westmacott in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool

<p>Prince Harry sits down to dinner at the Ambassador's residence in Washington May 9, 2013. Seated next to him is Teresa Heinz (C-L), wife of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, and wife of the British Ambassador to the US Lady Westmacott (C-R). REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool</p>

Prince Harry sits down to dinner at the Ambassador's residence in Washington May 9, 2013. Seated next to him is Teresa Heinz (C-L), wife of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, and wife of the British Ambassador to the US Lady Westmacott (C-R)....more

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Prince Harry sits down to dinner at the Ambassador's residence in Washington May 9, 2013. Seated next to him is Teresa Heinz (C-L), wife of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, and wife of the British Ambassador to the US Lady Westmacott (C-R). REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool

<p>Capitol Hill staff take pictures of Prince Harry as he tours an exhibit by the landmine removal advocates Halo Trust, with Senator John McCain in the Russell Building of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Capitol Hill staff take pictures of Prince Harry as he tours an exhibit by the landmine removal advocates Halo Trust, with Senator John McCain in the Russell Building of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Capitol Hill staff take pictures of Prince Harry as he tours an exhibit by the landmine removal advocates Halo Trust, with Senator John McCain in the Russell Building of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, speaks with British Ambassador Sir Peter Westmacott, England's Prince Harry, and Lady Wesmacott before a reception and dinner at the British Ambassador's residence,in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool</p>

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, speaks with British Ambassador Sir Peter Westmacott, England's Prince Harry, and Lady Wesmacott before a reception and dinner at the British Ambassador's residence,in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alex...more

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, speaks with British Ambassador Sir Peter Westmacott, England's Prince Harry, and Lady Wesmacott before a reception and dinner at the British Ambassador's residence,in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool

<p>Capitol Hill staff take pictures from the balcony of Prince Harry as he tours an exhibit on landmine removal by the Halo Trust in the Russell Building of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Capitol Hill staff take pictures from the balcony of Prince Harry as he tours an exhibit on landmine removal by the Halo Trust in the Russell Building of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Capitol Hill staff take pictures from the balcony of Prince Harry as he tours an exhibit on landmine removal by the Halo Trust in the Russell Building of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Prince Harry, along with wife of the British Ambassador to the U.S. Lady Westmacott, greet attendees before a reception in the Prince's honor at the Ambassador's residence in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool</p>

Prince Harry, along with wife of the British Ambassador to the U.S. Lady Westmacott, greet attendees before a reception in the Prince's honor at the Ambassador's residence in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool

Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Prince Harry, along with wife of the British Ambassador to the U.S. Lady Westmacott, greet attendees before a reception in the Prince's honor at the Ambassador's residence in Washington, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool

