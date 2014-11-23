Edition:
Harvard vs. Yale

Harvard University football players stand for the U.S. national anthem before their game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Harvard University football players stand for the U.S. national anthem before their game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Yale University fans cheer during the football game against Harvard University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. Known as "The Game," the first Harvard versus Yale football game was played in 1875, making it one of the oldest rivalries in college sports. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Yale University fans cheer during the football game against Harvard University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. Known as "The Game," the first Harvard versus Yale football game was played in 1875, making it one of the oldest rivalries in college sports. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Yale University football fan walks into the stadium during the football game against Harvard University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A Yale University football fan walks into the stadium during the football game against Harvard University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Yale University fan holds up a sign at the start of the football game against Harvard University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A Yale University fan holds up a sign at the start of the football game against Harvard University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Harvard and Yale University football fans drink champagne outside the stadium before their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Harvard and Yale University football fans drink champagne outside the stadium before their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Harvard University football fans visit a tailgate party, complete with a candelabra, before their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Harvard University football fans visit a tailgate party, complete with a candelabra, before their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Harvard University football fans arrive for a pre-game tailgate-style party outside the stadium before their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Harvard University football fans arrive for a pre-game tailgate-style party outside the stadium before their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Harvard University football team kicks off during their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The Harvard University football team kicks off during their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A spectator dressed as Santa waits for the start of the football game between Harvard and Yale universities at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A spectator dressed as Santa waits for the start of the football game between Harvard and Yale universities at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Yale University fans cheer during the football game against Harvard University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Yale University fans cheer during the football game against Harvard University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Harvard University football fans spray champagne during a pre-game tailgate-style party outside the stadium before their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Harvard University football fans spray champagne during a pre-game tailgate-style party outside the stadium before their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Harvard University football fans take part in a pre-game tailgate-style party outside the stadium before their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Harvard University football fans take part in a pre-game tailgate-style party outside the stadium before their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fans watch the football game between the Harvard and Yale universities at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Fans watch the football game between the Harvard and Yale universities at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A fan wearing an animal print coat throws a football outside the stadium before the football game between Harvard and Yale Universities at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A fan wearing an animal print coat throws a football outside the stadium before the football game between Harvard and Yale Universities at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The stadium is reflected in a Yale University band tuba during the football game between Harvard and Yale Universities at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The stadium is reflected in a Yale University band tuba during the football game between Harvard and Yale Universities at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Harvard University football fan holds a ticket from the 1915 game before their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A Harvard University football fan holds a ticket from the 1915 game before their football game against Yale University at Harvard, November 22, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
