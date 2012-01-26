Edition:
Hasty Pudding honors Claire Danes

<p>Actress Claire Danes holds up a stuffed animal to the audience as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Actress Claire Danes (L) reacts with Ethan Hardy, a student dressed as actress Meryl Streep, as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Actress Claire Danes reacts as she is asked to hit Jonathan Finn-Gamino (L), a senior at Harvard University, with a stuffed animal as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at the university in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Actress Claire Danes reacts as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Actress Claire Danes dances with actor Sam Clark (L) as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Actress Claire Danes gestures as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Actress Claire Danes (C) reaches out to grab a teddy bear as she sits beside President of Hasty Pudding theatricals James Fitzpatrick (L) and Cast Vice President Ryan Halprin, both dressed in drag, as Danes is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Actress Claire Danes smiles as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" with the Pudding Pot at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Actress Claire Danes (C) waves as she sits between President of Hasty Pudding theatricals James Fitzpatrick (L) and Cast Vice President Ryan Halprin both dressed in drag, as Danes is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Actress Claire Danes smiles as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Actress Claire Danes (C) is kissed by President of Hasty Pudding theatricals James Fitzpatrick (L) and Cast Vice President Ryan Halprin both dressed in drag, as Danes is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Actress Claire Danes smiles as she is honored as the "Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of the Year" at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

