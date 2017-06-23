Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 23, 2017 | 6:41pm IST

Hats and horses

A hat during Ladies Day at Britain's Royal Ascot. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Queen Elizabeth, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
The road to Raqqa

Next Slideshows

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias closed in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa, taking territory on the south bank of the Euphrates River with the aim of...

22 Jun 2017
Queen Elizabeth opens parliament

Britain's Queen Elizabeth stirred up social media when she opened parliament in a hat looking very much like a European Union flag.

21 Jun 2017
Summer solstice at Stonehenge

Revellers watch the sun rise at the Stonehenge monument for summer solstice.

21 Jun 2017
India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

21 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Jagannath Rath Yatra

Pictures from the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, commemorating a journey by three Hindu deities in specially made chariots.

India this week

Pictures from around the country depicting events in the week that went by.

PM Modi's Portugal tour

Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.

Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India

Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Last Friday of Ramadan in India

Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.

View More

