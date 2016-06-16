Hats and horses
Ladies Day Racegoers wear hats at the Royal Ascot. Reuters / Andrew Boyers
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Reuters / Toby Melville
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Reuters / Toby Melville
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Reuters / Toby Melville
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Reuters / Andrew Boyers
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Reuters / Toby Melville
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Reuters / Toby Melville
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark (L) and Prince Edward (R) watch a race. Reuters / Toby MelvilleLivepic
Model Anneka Svenska has her hat adjusted before the races. Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Reuters / Andrew Boyers
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Reuters / Toby Melville
Racegoers in Britain and EU referendum themed dresses. Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic
A racegoers' hat at the Royal Ascot racecourse. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Frankie Dettori celebrates after riding Galileo Gold to victory in the 4:20 St James's Palace Stakes. Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic
Queen Elizabeth. Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic
A view of a racegoers waistcoat. Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic
General view of racegoers with umbrellas. Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Reuters / Andrew Boyers
Racegoers before the races begin. Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Reuters / Toby Melville
Ladies Day at Royal Ascot. Reuters / Toby Melville
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, Prince Philip and Prince Andrew arrive before the races. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Racegoers celebrate after the 3.05 Coventry Stakes. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Galileo Gold ridden by Frankie Dettori wins the 4:20 St James's Palace Stakes. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Racegoers. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
A racegoers' hat. Reuters / Toby Melville Livepic
Racegoers. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Next Slideshows
Atop Europe's tallest sand dune
People walk along the Dune of Pilat, the tallest sand dune in Europe, near Bordeaux, France.
Shanghai Disney Resort opens
Boasting the Magic Kingdom's tallest fairytale castle and longest musical parade, Walt Disney's Shanghai park is its biggest overseas outpost.
Father's Day behind bars
Inmates perform and make crafts during Father's Day celebrations at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.