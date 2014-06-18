Edition:
Hats and horses

Casey Garner (L) and Summer White react while being photographed on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne wait in the parade ring before The Royal Hunt Cup on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A racegoer waves from a balcony on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A racegoer arrives on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A racegoer checks her mobile device in the Royal Enclosure on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A racegoer attends the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Milliner Lisa Tan (L) and Angela Menz pose on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Britain's Prince Philip looks towards the Queen's jockey Richard Hughes as he arrives for the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Racegoer Vicky Wilson wears floral sunglasses as she arrives for the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla arrive for the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Racegoers arrive for the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Nahla Dankha poses for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Racegoers arrive on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Rachael Parsons poses for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Britain's Princess Beatrice arrives in the Parade Ring on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A racegoer has lunch during the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Britain's Princess Eugenie arrives in the Parade Ring on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Racegoers Peter Foster and Gillian Kirby take a selfie on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and members of the British Royal Family arrive for the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A racegoer looks through a pair of binoculars on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Racegoers attend the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain's Prince Harry, Zara Phillips and Princess Anne look on in the Parade Ring on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A group of racegoers poses for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Racegoers arrive for the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Anneka Tanaka-Svenska poses for photographers with a hat by milliner Louis Mariette on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Racegoers arrive on a horse drawn carriage on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Racegoers arrive on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Racegoers arrive in an Arsenal soccer club decorated vintage Rolls Royce car on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A racegoer arrives on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A racegoer attends the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

