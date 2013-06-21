Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 21, 2013 | 7:50pm IST

Hats of the Royal Ascot

<p>Racegoers talk on Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Racegoers talk on Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, June 21, 2013

Racegoers talk on Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

1 / 30
<p>People board a train at Waterloo Station in London, bound for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

People board a train at Waterloo Station in London, bound for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Friday, June 21, 2013

People board a train at Waterloo Station in London, bound for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

2 / 30
<p>Women board a train at Waterloo Station in London, bound for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

Women board a train at Waterloo Station in London, bound for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Friday, June 21, 2013

Women board a train at Waterloo Station in London, bound for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

3 / 30
<p>Racegoers attend the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Racegoers attend the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, June 21, 2013

Racegoers attend the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

4 / 30
<p>Queen Elizabeth (front L) reacts with John Warren (front R), her racing adviser and bloodstock manager, as she watches her horse Estimate win the Gold Cup during ladies day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Queen Elizabeth (front L) reacts with John Warren (front R), her racing adviser and bloodstock manager, as she watches her horse Estimate win the Gold Cup during ladies day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, June 21, 2013

Queen Elizabeth (front L) reacts with John Warren (front R), her racing adviser and bloodstock manager, as she watches her horse Estimate win the Gold Cup during ladies day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England, June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

5 / 30
<p>Racegoers watch on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Racegoers watch on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, June 21, 2013

Racegoers watch on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

6 / 30
<p>Racegoer Larisa Katz adjusts her hat as she arrives for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Racegoer Larisa Katz adjusts her hat as she arrives for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, June 21, 2013

Racegoer Larisa Katz adjusts her hat as she arrives for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

7 / 30
<p>A racegoer arrives on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A racegoer arrives on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, June 21, 2013

A racegoer arrives on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

8 / 30
<p>A racegoer arrives for Ladies' Day wearing a hat inspired by the forthcoming royal baby at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A racegoer arrives for Ladies' Day wearing a hat inspired by the forthcoming royal baby at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, June 21, 2013

A racegoer arrives for Ladies' Day wearing a hat inspired by the forthcoming royal baby at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

9 / 30
<p>A racegoer wearing a union flag inspired outfit arrives for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A racegoer wearing a union flag inspired outfit arrives for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, June 21, 2013

A racegoer wearing a union flag inspired outfit arrives for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

10 / 30
<p>A combination photograph shows racegoers fashion as they arrive for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A combination photograph shows racegoers fashion as they arrive for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, June 21, 2013

A combination photograph shows racegoers fashion as they arrive for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

11 / 30
<p>A female racegoer puts on her makeup in the front seat of a Rolls Royce as her companions put on their top hat and tails as they arrive for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A female racegoer puts on her makeup in the front seat of a Rolls Royce as her companions put on their top hat and tails as they arrive for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, June 21, 2013

A female racegoer puts on her makeup in the front seat of a Rolls Royce as her companions put on their top hat and tails as they arrive for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

12 / 30
<p>Racegoer Louise Black arrives for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Racegoer Louise Black arrives for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, June 21, 2013

Racegoer Louise Black arrives for Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

13 / 30
<p>A woman takes photographs through the fence of the royal enclosure on Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A woman takes photographs through the fence of the royal enclosure on Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, June 21, 2013

A woman takes photographs through the fence of the royal enclosure on Ladies' Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

14 / 30
<p>Melanie Mar poses for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Melanie Mar poses for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, June 21, 2013

Melanie Mar poses for photographers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

15 / 30
<p>A racegoer wears an equine-themed hat on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A racegoer wears an equine-themed hat on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, June 21, 2013

A racegoer wears an equine-themed hat on the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

16 / 30
<p>A racegoer wearing an equine themed hat checks her phone on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A racegoer wearing an equine themed hat checks her phone on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, June 21, 2013

A racegoer wearing an equine themed hat checks her phone on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

17 / 30
<p>Racegoers attend the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Racegoers attend the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, June 21, 2013

Racegoers attend the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

18 / 30
<p>A man takes a picture of a friend during the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A man takes a picture of a friend during the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, June 21, 2013

A man takes a picture of a friend during the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

19 / 30
<p>Tracy Rose (C) speaks to spectators on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Tracy Rose (C) speaks to spectators on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, June 21, 2013

Tracy Rose (C) speaks to spectators on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

20 / 30
<p>A man wears a hat made of flowers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A man wears a hat made of flowers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, June 21, 2013

A man wears a hat made of flowers on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

21 / 30
<p>Racegoers view horses in the parade ring during the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Racegoers view horses in the parade ring during the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, June 21, 2013

Racegoers view horses in the parade ring during the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

22 / 30
<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall arrive by carriage for the first day of the Royal Ascot horseracing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall arrive by carriage for the first day of the Royal Ascot horseracing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, June 21, 2013

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall arrive by carriage for the first day of the Royal Ascot horseracing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

23 / 30
<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth (L), Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall arrive by carriage for the first day of the Royal Ascot horseracing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Britain's Queen Elizabeth (L), Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall arrive by carriage for the first day of the Royal Ascot horseracing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, June 21, 2013

Britain's Queen Elizabeth (L), Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall arrive by carriage for the first day of the Royal Ascot horseracing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

24 / 30
<p>A bookmaker takes bets on the colour of the hat to be worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A bookmaker takes bets on the colour of the hat to be worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, June 21, 2013

A bookmaker takes bets on the colour of the hat to be worn by Britain's Queen Elizabeth on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

25 / 30
<p>A man checks his binoculars on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A man checks his binoculars on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, June 21, 2013

A man checks his binoculars on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

26 / 30
<p>Racegoers react during racing on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Racegoers react during racing on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, June 21, 2013

Racegoers react during racing on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

27 / 30
<p>Race goers use newspapers to protect themselves from the rain during the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Race goers use newspapers to protect themselves from the rain during the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, June 21, 2013

Race goers use newspapers to protect themselves from the rain during the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

28 / 30
<p>Racegoers attend the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Racegoers attend the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, June 21, 2013

Racegoers attend the second day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

29 / 30
<p>A man reads a newspaper in the Royal Enclosure on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A man reads a newspaper in the Royal Enclosure on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Friday, June 21, 2013

A man reads a newspaper in the Royal Enclosure on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

30 / 30
Life's a beach

Life's a beach

Life's a beach

Life's a beach

As the Northern Hemisphere welcomes summer, a look at seaside activities around the globe.

21 Jun 2013
World Refugee Day

World Refugee Day

The UN observes June 20 as World Refugee Day, raising awareness about the plight of refugees worldwide.

21 Jun 2013
Getting to school

Getting to school

Nothing will stop these students from getting to class.

20 Jun 2013
Inside Siberia's prisons

Inside Siberia's prisons

Photographer Ilya Naymushin spent time documenting life inside Siberian prisons, including high-security male prison camp number 17, a facility for male inmates...

20 Jun 2013

