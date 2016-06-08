Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 8, 2016 | 10:51pm IST

Hats on for Trump

Supporters of Donald Trump pose for selfies as they await his arrival at campaign headquarters on the day that several states held presidential primary elections including California at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, New York, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters of Donald Trump pose for selfies as they await his arrival at campaign headquarters on the day that several states held presidential primary elections including California at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump pose for selfies as they await his arrival at campaign headquarters on the day that several states held presidential primary elections including California at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, New York, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 21
Supporters await the arrival of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign event on the day that several states held presidential primary elections, including California, at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, New York, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Supporters await the arrival of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign event on the day that several states held presidential primary elections, including California, at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Supporters await the arrival of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at a campaign event on the day that several states held presidential primary elections, including California, at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, New York, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 21
Supporters wait for Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump to speak at a campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Supporters wait for Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump to speak at a campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, April 29, 2016
Supporters wait for Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump to speak at a campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 21
Ralph Collins of Berlin, New Hampshire, a supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, puts his hat over his heart for the pledge of allegiance to the flag of the United States at the start of Trump's campaign rally in Plymouth, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Ralph Collins of Berlin, New Hampshire, a supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, puts his hat over his heart for the pledge of allegiance to the flag of the United States at the start of Trump's campaign rally in Plymouth,...more

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Ralph Collins of Berlin, New Hampshire, a supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, puts his hat over his heart for the pledge of allegiance to the flag of the United States at the start of Trump's campaign rally in Plymouth, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
4 / 21
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters at a campaign rally in San Jose, California, U.S. June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters at a campaign rally in San Jose, California, U.S. June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters at a campaign rally in San Jose, California, U.S. June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 21
Dave Pettelle of Warren, New Hampshire, a supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, talks about his reasons for supporting Trump as he waits for the start of a campaign rally in Plymouth, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Dave Pettelle of Warren, New Hampshire, a supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, talks about his reasons for supporting Trump as he waits for the start of a campaign rally in Plymouth, New Hampshire February 7, 2016....more

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Dave Pettelle of Warren, New Hampshire, a supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, talks about his reasons for supporting Trump as he waits for the start of a campaign rally in Plymouth, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
6 / 21
Theresa "Omarosa" Manigault, of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump's reality TV show "The Apprentice," poses with other Trump supporters as they await his arrival at a campaign event on the day that several states held presidential primary elections, including California, at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, New York, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Theresa "Omarosa" Manigault, of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump's reality TV show "The Apprentice," poses with other Trump supporters as they await his arrival at a campaign event on the day that several states held presidential...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Theresa "Omarosa" Manigault, of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump's reality TV show "The Apprentice," poses with other Trump supporters as they await his arrival at a campaign event on the day that several states held presidential primary elections, including California, at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, New York, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 21
A supporter of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump texts on his mobile phone as workers clean up after Trump's victory party at Trump Tower in the Manhattan Borough of New York, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A supporter of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump texts on his mobile phone as workers clean up after Trump's victory party at Trump Tower in the Manhattan Borough of New York, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 04, 2016
A supporter of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump texts on his mobile phone as workers clean up after Trump's victory party at Trump Tower in the Manhattan Borough of New York, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 21
A woman smiles after getting an autograph by U.S. Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump on her hat after he spoke at a campaign rally South Point Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada January 21, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

A woman smiles after getting an autograph by U.S. Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump on her hat after he spoke at a campaign rally South Point Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada January 21, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A woman smiles after getting an autograph by U.S. Republican presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump on her hat after he spoke at a campaign rally South Point Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada January 21, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
9 / 21
Demonstrators supporting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrive at Trump's campaign event in Patchogue, New York April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Johnny Milano

Demonstrators supporting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrive at Trump's campaign event in Patchogue, New York April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Johnny Milano

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
Demonstrators supporting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrive at Trump's campaign event in Patchogue, New York April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Johnny Milano
Close
10 / 21
A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump smokes a cigarette while waiting for the candidate to speak at a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump smokes a cigarette while waiting for the candidate to speak at a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump smokes a cigarette while waiting for the candidate to speak at a campaign rally in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 21
Supporters wait to meet Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after his speech at the Florence Civic Center in Florence, South Carolina, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Supporters wait to meet Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after his speech at the Florence Civic Center in Florence, South Carolina, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, February 06, 2016
Supporters wait to meet Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after his speech at the Florence Civic Center in Florence, South Carolina, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
12 / 21
Supporters attend a rally with Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump in San Diego, California, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters attend a rally with Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump in San Diego, California, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
Supporters attend a rally with Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump in San Diego, California, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 21
An audience member arrives for a campaign rally with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Hartford, Connecticut April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

An audience member arrives for a campaign rally with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Hartford, Connecticut April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 16, 2016
An audience member arrives for a campaign rally with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Hartford, Connecticut April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 21
People wait in line before a campaign rally for Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at The Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport, Connecticut, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People wait in line before a campaign rally for Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at The Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport, Connecticut, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
People wait in line before a campaign rally for Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at The Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport, Connecticut, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 21
A student holds a hat signed by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after he spoke at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A student holds a hat signed by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after he spoke at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A student holds a hat signed by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after he spoke at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
16 / 21
A man is escorted out after saying out loud that U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's speech was boring at a campaign rally in Windham, New Hampshire, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man is escorted out after saying out loud that U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's speech was boring at a campaign rally in Windham, New Hampshire, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A man is escorted out after saying out loud that U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's speech was boring at a campaign rally in Windham, New Hampshire, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
17 / 21
A child uses his cellular device before a campaign rally for Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at The Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport, Connecticut, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A child uses his cellular device before a campaign rally for Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at The Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport, Connecticut, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
A child uses his cellular device before a campaign rally for Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump at The Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport, Connecticut, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
18 / 21
A supporter waits to hear Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speak at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

A supporter waits to hear Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speak at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Bergin

Reuters / Wednesday, March 02, 2016
A supporter waits to hear Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speak at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
Close
19 / 21
Supporters line up to enter a convention center where U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Anaheim, California, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Supporters line up to enter a convention center where U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Anaheim, California, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Supporters line up to enter a convention center where U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Anaheim, California, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 21
A man listens to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally in Sacramento, California, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man listens to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally in Sacramento, California, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A man listens to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally in Sacramento, California, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
The first lady

The first lady

Next Slideshows

The first lady

The first lady

Hillary Clinton makes history as the first presumptive female presidential nominee.

08 Jun 2016
Women for Hillary

Women for Hillary

The faces of Hillary's female supporters.

08 Jun 2016
Clash in Caracas

Clash in Caracas

Venezuela's security forces use tear gas to block hundreds of opposition protesters demanding a recall referendum to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

08 Jun 2016
Modi meets Obama

Modi meets Obama

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House. Here are our pictures.

07 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast