Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 19, 2012 | 7:05pm IST

Hatted and Capped

<p>Policemen wearing ceremonial headgear watch fireworks during a function to celebrate the Raising Day of Chandigarh Police in Chandigarh November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

Policemen wearing ceremonial headgear watch fireworks during a function to celebrate the Raising Day of Chandigarh Police in Chandigarh November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

Policemen wearing ceremonial headgear watch fireworks during a function to celebrate the Raising Day of Chandigarh Police in Chandigarh November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Close
1 / 48
<p>A supporter of Mayawati blows a conch while wearing a headgear bearing a figurine of B.R. Ambedkar and a photo of Kanshi Ram, both Dalit icons, at an election campaign rally in Lucknow November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files</p>

A supporter of Mayawati blows a conch while wearing a headgear bearing a figurine of B.R. Ambedkar and a photo of Kanshi Ram, both Dalit icons, at an election campaign rally in Lucknow November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A supporter of Mayawati blows a conch while wearing a headgear bearing a figurine of B.R. Ambedkar and a photo of Kanshi Ram, both Dalit icons, at an election campaign rally in Lucknow November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files

Close
2 / 48
<p>A cricket fan wears a headgear, with portraits of Indian cricketers and a mock Cricket World Cup trophy, outside the stadium before the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup group B match between India and Netherlands in New Delhi March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

A cricket fan wears a headgear, with portraits of Indian cricketers and a mock Cricket World Cup trophy, outside the stadium before the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup group B match between India and Netherlands in New Delhi March 9, 2011....more

Monday, November 19, 2012

A cricket fan wears a headgear, with portraits of Indian cricketers and a mock Cricket World Cup trophy, outside the stadium before the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup group B match between India and Netherlands in New Delhi March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Close
3 / 48
<p>A model wears a headgear made of car's wheel caps during the launch ceremony of Audi's new Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) Q7 car in New Delhi September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

A model wears a headgear made of car's wheel caps during the launch ceremony of Audi's new Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) Q7 car in New Delhi September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A model wears a headgear made of car's wheel caps during the launch ceremony of Audi's new Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) Q7 car in New Delhi September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Close
4 / 48
<p>A model wears an Audi's logo headgear during the launch ceremony of Audi's new Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) Q7 car in New Delhi September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

A model wears an Audi's logo headgear during the launch ceremony of Audi's new Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) Q7 car in New Delhi September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A model wears an Audi's logo headgear during the launch ceremony of Audi's new Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) Q7 car in New Delhi September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Close
5 / 48
<p>An activist from Bharatiya Janata Party wearing headgear made with vegetables, shouts slogans during a protest in New Delhi August 3, 2009. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe/Files</p>

An activist from Bharatiya Janata Party wearing headgear made with vegetables, shouts slogans during a protest in New Delhi August 3, 2009. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

An activist from Bharatiya Janata Party wearing headgear made with vegetables, shouts slogans during a protest in New Delhi August 3, 2009. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe/Files

Close
6 / 48
<p>Rahul Gandhi, wearing a traditional headgear, waves to his supporters during an election campaign rally in Churachandpur, about 80 km from Imphal, April 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jinendra Maibam/Files</p>

Rahul Gandhi, wearing a traditional headgear, waves to his supporters during an election campaign rally in Churachandpur, about 80 km from Imphal, April 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jinendra Maibam/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

Rahul Gandhi, wearing a traditional headgear, waves to his supporters during an election campaign rally in Churachandpur, about 80 km from Imphal, April 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jinendra Maibam/Files

Close
7 / 48
<p>Caretakers of the Nizamuddin Chillan, a Sufi Shrine, tie a traditional headgear on Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in New Delhi March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Caretakers of the Nizamuddin Chillan, a Sufi Shrine, tie a traditional headgear on Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in New Delhi March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

Caretakers of the Nizamuddin Chillan, a Sufi Shrine, tie a traditional headgear on Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in New Delhi March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
8 / 48
<p>Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar (R) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni pose in traditional headgear while holding swords during the inauguration of a cricket academy in Pune October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar (R) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni pose in traditional headgear while holding swords during the inauguration of a cricket academy in Pune October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar (R) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni pose in traditional headgear while holding swords during the inauguration of a cricket academy in Pune October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Close
9 / 48
<p>Chief of Congress party, Sonia Gandhi (L), holds a traditional Assamese headgear as Assam's Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi smiles during a farmers' rally in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati June 13, 2008. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files</p>

Chief of Congress party, Sonia Gandhi (L), holds a traditional Assamese headgear as Assam's Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi smiles during a farmers' rally in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati June 13, 2008. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

Chief of Congress party, Sonia Gandhi (L), holds a traditional Assamese headgear as Assam's Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi smiles during a farmers' rally in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati June 13, 2008. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

Close
10 / 48
<p>A Hindu devotee with a flower headgear attends the annual festival of Shiva Gajan in Kolkata April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

A Hindu devotee with a flower headgear attends the annual festival of Shiva Gajan in Kolkata April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A Hindu devotee with a flower headgear attends the annual festival of Shiva Gajan in Kolkata April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files

Close
11 / 48
<p>Women from a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) attend an AIDS awareness rally in Chennai May 26, 2006. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

Women from a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) attend an AIDS awareness rally in Chennai May 26, 2006. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

Women from a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) attend an AIDS awareness rally in Chennai May 26, 2006. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Close
12 / 48
<p>A Kashmiri Sikh holds his 15-week-old son, wearing a religious headgear, during the Baisakhi festival inside a Guruduwara in Srinagar April 14, 2006. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A Kashmiri Sikh holds his 15-week-old son, wearing a religious headgear, during the Baisakhi festival inside a Guruduwara in Srinagar April 14, 2006. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A Kashmiri Sikh holds his 15-week-old son, wearing a religious headgear, during the Baisakhi festival inside a Guruduwara in Srinagar April 14, 2006. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
13 / 48
<p>A Rajasthani man wearing traditional headgear watches rural sports at the Pushkar fair, in Rajasthan, November 15, 2005. REUTERS/Files</p>

A Rajasthani man wearing traditional headgear watches rural sports at the Pushkar fair, in Rajasthan, November 15, 2005. REUTERS/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A Rajasthani man wearing traditional headgear watches rural sports at the Pushkar fair, in Rajasthan, November 15, 2005. REUTERS/Files

Close
14 / 48
<p>A Rajasthani man wearing traditional headgear attends the Pushkar fair, in Rajasthan November 13, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files</p>

A Rajasthani man wearing traditional headgear attends the Pushkar fair, in Rajasthan November 13, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A Rajasthani man wearing traditional headgear attends the Pushkar fair, in Rajasthan November 13, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

Close
15 / 48
<p>A Tibetan shopkeeper wearing traditional headgear waits for customers in Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh March 5, 2005. REUTERS/Files</p>

A Tibetan shopkeeper wearing traditional headgear waits for customers in Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh March 5, 2005. REUTERS/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A Tibetan shopkeeper wearing traditional headgear waits for customers in Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh March 5, 2005. REUTERS/Files

Close
16 / 48
<p>A Tibetan protester wears a headgear in support of Tibet during a protest against China, on the 46th anniversary of Tibetan National Uprising Day in New Delhi March 10, 2005. REUTERS/B Mathur VM/Files</p>

A Tibetan protester wears a headgear in support of Tibet during a protest against China, on the 46th anniversary of Tibetan National Uprising Day in New Delhi March 10, 2005. REUTERS/B Mathur VM/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A Tibetan protester wears a headgear in support of Tibet during a protest against China, on the 46th anniversary of Tibetan National Uprising Day in New Delhi March 10, 2005. REUTERS/B Mathur VM/Files

Close
17 / 48
<p>An anti-globalisation activist wear a headgear at the closing ceremony of the World Social Forum in Mumbai January 21, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

An anti-globalisation activist wear a headgear at the closing ceremony of the World Social Forum in Mumbai January 21, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

An anti-globalisation activist wear a headgear at the closing ceremony of the World Social Forum in Mumbai January 21, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Close
18 / 48
<p>A three-year-old Lhasa named Gangaram wearing colourful headgear waits in a dog clinic in Kolkatta on August 4, 2003. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

A three-year-old Lhasa named Gangaram wearing colourful headgear waits in a dog clinic in Kolkatta on August 4, 2003. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A three-year-old Lhasa named Gangaram wearing colourful headgear waits in a dog clinic in Kolkatta on August 4, 2003. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Close
19 / 48
<p>A model wears headgear by Sabyasachi Mukherjee during a show at India Fashion Week in Mumbai July 21, 2003. REUTERS/Files</p>

A model wears headgear by Sabyasachi Mukherjee during a show at India Fashion Week in Mumbai July 21, 2003. REUTERS/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A model wears headgear by Sabyasachi Mukherjee during a show at India Fashion Week in Mumbai July 21, 2003. REUTERS/Files

Close
20 / 48
<p>A model wears headgear by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, during a show at India Fashion Week in Mumbai July 21, 2003. REUTERS/Files</p>

A model wears headgear by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, during a show at India Fashion Week in Mumbai July 21, 2003. REUTERS/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A model wears headgear by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, during a show at India Fashion Week in Mumbai July 21, 2003. REUTERS/Files

Close
21 / 48
<p>A model displays a headgear by Manish Arora during a show in the India Fashion Week, in Mumbai July 20, 2003. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A model displays a headgear by Manish Arora during a show in the India Fashion Week, in Mumbai July 20, 2003. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A model displays a headgear by Manish Arora during a show in the India Fashion Week, in Mumbai July 20, 2003. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
22 / 48
<p>A model displays headgear by Aki Narula during a show at the India Fashion Week, in Mumbai, July 18, 2003. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A model displays headgear by Aki Narula during a show at the India Fashion Week, in Mumbai, July 18, 2003. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A model displays headgear by Aki Narula during a show at the India Fashion Week, in Mumbai, July 18, 2003. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
23 / 48
<p>A model wears headgear from Rocky S. during the inaugural show of the India Fashion Week, in Mumbai July 18, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files</p>

A model wears headgear from Rocky S. during the inaugural show of the India Fashion Week, in Mumbai July 18, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A model wears headgear from Rocky S. during the inaugural show of the India Fashion Week, in Mumbai July 18, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files

Close
24 / 48
<p>An Indian leftist activist wears a headgear during an anti-war rally in Kolkata February 15, 2003. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

An Indian leftist activist wears a headgear during an anti-war rally in Kolkata February 15, 2003. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

An Indian leftist activist wears a headgear during an anti-war rally in Kolkata February 15, 2003. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files

Close
25 / 48
<p>A Ladakhi woman, wearing her prized 'perak' headgear, yawns prior to a rehearsal in New Delhi January 21, 2003. The 'perak' heirloom is mostly worn during festivals and ceremonies and is handed down from mother to daughter or daughter-in-law. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files</p>

A Ladakhi woman, wearing her prized 'perak' headgear, yawns prior to a rehearsal in New Delhi January 21, 2003. The 'perak' heirloom is mostly worn during festivals and ceremonies and is handed down from mother to daughter or daughter-in-law....more

Monday, November 19, 2012

A Ladakhi woman, wearing her prized 'perak' headgear, yawns prior to a rehearsal in New Delhi January 21, 2003. The 'perak' heirloom is mostly worn during festivals and ceremonies and is handed down from mother to daughter or daughter-in-law. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

Close
26 / 48
<p>A model displays headgear by Italian designer Renato Balestra during a fashion show in Mumbai, December 14, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A model displays headgear by Italian designer Renato Balestra during a fashion show in Mumbai, December 14, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A model displays headgear by Italian designer Renato Balestra during a fashion show in Mumbai, December 14, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
27 / 48
<p>Ladakhi women, wearing 'perak', or traditional headgear, wait to welcome the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama outside a Buddhist temple near Leh, capital of the Ladakh region in the troubled Jammu and Kashmir August 23, 2002. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files</p>

Ladakhi women, wearing 'perak', or traditional headgear, wait to welcome the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama outside a Buddhist temple near Leh, capital of the Ladakh region in the troubled Jammu and Kashmir August 23, 2002. REUTERS/Kamal...more

Monday, November 19, 2012

Ladakhi women, wearing 'perak', or traditional headgear, wait to welcome the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama outside a Buddhist temple near Leh, capital of the Ladakh region in the troubled Jammu and Kashmir August 23, 2002. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

Close
28 / 48
<p>A Hindu holy man wears elaborate headgear during the "Maha Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 21, 2001. REUTERS/Files</p>

A Hindu holy man wears elaborate headgear during the "Maha Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 21, 2001. REUTERS/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A Hindu holy man wears elaborate headgear during the "Maha Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 21, 2001. REUTERS/Files

Close
29 / 48
<p>A Muslim man sits at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files</p>

A Muslim man sits at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A Muslim man sits at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Close
30 / 48
<p>Children of Tibetan Muslims living in exile in Kashmir, wearing tradition attires, laugh while waiting for the arrival of the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at their school in Srinagar July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Children of Tibetan Muslims living in exile in Kashmir, wearing tradition attires, laugh while waiting for the arrival of the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at their school in Srinagar July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

Children of Tibetan Muslims living in exile in Kashmir, wearing tradition attires, laugh while waiting for the arrival of the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at their school in Srinagar July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
31 / 48
<p>New Cardinal George Alencherry (C) of India with red biretta, a four-cornered hat, on the head walks in front of Saint Peter's Basilica after a consistory ceremony at the Vatican February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/Files</p>

New Cardinal George Alencherry (C) of India with red biretta, a four-cornered hat, on the head walks in front of Saint Peter's Basilica after a consistory ceremony at the Vatican February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

New Cardinal George Alencherry (C) of India with red biretta, a four-cornered hat, on the head walks in front of Saint Peter's Basilica after a consistory ceremony at the Vatican February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/Files

Close
32 / 48
<p>Indian fans wearing hats reading "Messi" cheer for Argentina before the start of the friendly soccer match between Argentina and Venezuela in Kolkata September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

Indian fans wearing hats reading "Messi" cheer for Argentina before the start of the friendly soccer match between Argentina and Venezuela in Kolkata September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

Indian fans wearing hats reading "Messi" cheer for Argentina before the start of the friendly soccer match between Argentina and Venezuela in Kolkata September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Close
33 / 48
<p>A worker stitches Gandhi caps with the words "I am Anna" at a factory in the old quarters of Delhi August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

A worker stitches Gandhi caps with the words "I am Anna" at a factory in the old quarters of Delhi August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A worker stitches Gandhi caps with the words "I am Anna" at a factory in the old quarters of Delhi August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Close
34 / 48
<p>A tea garden worker carries a sack filled with tea leaves at Durgabari tea garden estate on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files</p>

A tea garden worker carries a sack filled with tea leaves at Durgabari tea garden estate on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A tea garden worker carries a sack filled with tea leaves at Durgabari tea garden estate on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Close
35 / 48
<p>A Buddhist woman, wearing a traditional hat made of yak hair, arrives to see the Dalai Lama in Tawang in Arunchal Pradesh November 8, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A Buddhist woman, wearing a traditional hat made of yak hair, arrives to see the Dalai Lama in Tawang in Arunchal Pradesh November 8, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A Buddhist woman, wearing a traditional hat made of yak hair, arrives to see the Dalai Lama in Tawang in Arunchal Pradesh November 8, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
36 / 48
<p>A model presents a creation from Ritu Beri's Spring/Summer 2010 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 24, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

A model presents a creation from Ritu Beri's Spring/Summer 2010 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 24, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A model presents a creation from Ritu Beri's Spring/Summer 2010 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 24, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Close
37 / 48
<p>Farmers plant saplings at a paddy field in Kadamtala village, about 189 km north of Agartala, capital of Tripura, September 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files</p>

Farmers plant saplings at a paddy field in Kadamtala village, about 189 km north of Agartala, capital of Tripura, September 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

Farmers plant saplings at a paddy field in Kadamtala village, about 189 km north of Agartala, capital of Tripura, September 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Close
38 / 48
<p>A model presents a creation by designer Little Shilpa during the second day of Lakme fashion week in Mumbai March 28, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

A model presents a creation by designer Little Shilpa during the second day of Lakme fashion week in Mumbai March 28, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A model presents a creation by designer Little Shilpa during the second day of Lakme fashion week in Mumbai March 28, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Close
39 / 48
<p>A vendor sells bamboo caps at a roadside in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata December 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files</p>

A vendor sells bamboo caps at a roadside in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata December 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A vendor sells bamboo caps at a roadside in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata December 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Close
40 / 48
<p>A model presents a creation by Mandira Wirk during a fashion show at the Chivas in Fashion Tour 2008 in New Delhi November 16, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

A model presents a creation by Mandira Wirk during a fashion show at the Chivas in Fashion Tour 2008 in New Delhi November 16, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A model presents a creation by Mandira Wirk during a fashion show at the Chivas in Fashion Tour 2008 in New Delhi November 16, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Close
41 / 48
<p>Belgium's Queen Paola wears a hat as she stands with Sister Jeanne Devos who takes care of exploited children in Mumba November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files</p>

Belgium's Queen Paola wears a hat as she stands with Sister Jeanne Devos who takes care of exploited children in Mumba November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

Belgium's Queen Paola wears a hat as she stands with Sister Jeanne Devos who takes care of exploited children in Mumba November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files

Close
42 / 48
<p>A model presents a creation from Manish Arora's Spring/Summer 2009 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 19, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

A model presents a creation from Manish Arora's Spring/Summer 2009 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 19, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A model presents a creation from Manish Arora's Spring/Summer 2009 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 19, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Close
43 / 48
<p>A girl sells hats on a roadside in New Delhi September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Files</p>

A girl sells hats on a roadside in New Delhi September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A girl sells hats on a roadside in New Delhi September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Files

Close
44 / 48
<p>A model presents a creation by Ashish Pandey at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2008 collection in New Delhi September 9, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files</p>

A model presents a creation by Ashish Pandey at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2008 collection in New Delhi September 9, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

A model presents a creation by Ashish Pandey at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2008 collection in New Delhi September 9, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files

Close
45 / 48
<p>A woman wears a traditional hat at the "Sindhu Darshan" festival in Leh, capital of Ladakh, June 12, 2007. The annual festival is held in honour of the Indus river, mentioned with reverence in ancient Indian texts, and is also domestically known as the Sindhu river. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files</p>

A woman wears a traditional hat at the "Sindhu Darshan" festival in Leh, capital of Ladakh, June 12, 2007. The annual festival is held in honour of the Indus river, mentioned with reverence in ancient Indian texts, and is also domestically known as...more

Monday, November 19, 2012

A woman wears a traditional hat at the "Sindhu Darshan" festival in Leh, capital of Ladakh, June 12, 2007. The annual festival is held in honour of the Indus river, mentioned with reverence in ancient Indian texts, and is also domestically known as the Sindhu river. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files

Close
46 / 48
<p>Contestants for Miss India 2003 wear-chef hats in a kitchen in Mumbai December 13, 2002. REUTERS/Roy Madhur/Files</p>

Contestants for Miss India 2003 wear-chef hats in a kitchen in Mumbai December 13, 2002. REUTERS/Roy Madhur/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

Contestants for Miss India 2003 wear-chef hats in a kitchen in Mumbai December 13, 2002. REUTERS/Roy Madhur/Files

Close
47 / 48
<p>Hema Malini smiles as she sports a hat made of gold at a gold jewellery launch in New Delhi, October 4, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files</p>

Hema Malini smiles as she sports a hat made of gold at a gold jewellery launch in New Delhi, October 4, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

Monday, November 19, 2012

Hema Malini smiles as she sports a hat made of gold at a gold jewellery launch in New Delhi, October 4, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

Close
48 / 48
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Our best photos of the week from across India.

18 Nov 2012
Suu Kyi visits India

Suu Kyi visits India

Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi makes her first visit to India in almost 40 years.

16 Nov 2012
India this week

India this week

Our best photos of the week from across India.

11 Nov 2012
Kolkata Film Festival

Kolkata Film Festival

Top Bollywood actors at inauguration of the 18th Kolkata International Film festival

11 Nov 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast