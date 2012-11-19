Hatted and Capped
Policemen wearing ceremonial headgear watch fireworks during a function to celebrate the Raising Day of Chandigarh Police in Chandigarh November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
A supporter of Mayawati blows a conch while wearing a headgear bearing a figurine of B.R. Ambedkar and a photo of Kanshi Ram, both Dalit icons, at an election campaign rally in Lucknow November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/Files
A cricket fan wears a headgear, with portraits of Indian cricketers and a mock Cricket World Cup trophy, outside the stadium before the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup group B match between India and Netherlands in New Delhi March 9, 2011....more
A model wears a headgear made of car's wheel caps during the launch ceremony of Audi's new Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) Q7 car in New Delhi September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
A model wears an Audi's logo headgear during the launch ceremony of Audi's new Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) Q7 car in New Delhi September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
An activist from Bharatiya Janata Party wearing headgear made with vegetables, shouts slogans during a protest in New Delhi August 3, 2009. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe/Files
Rahul Gandhi, wearing a traditional headgear, waves to his supporters during an election campaign rally in Churachandpur, about 80 km from Imphal, April 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jinendra Maibam/Files
Caretakers of the Nizamuddin Chillan, a Sufi Shrine, tie a traditional headgear on Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in New Delhi March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar (R) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni pose in traditional headgear while holding swords during the inauguration of a cricket academy in Pune October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Chief of Congress party, Sonia Gandhi (L), holds a traditional Assamese headgear as Assam's Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi smiles during a farmers' rally in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati June 13, 2008. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files
A Hindu devotee with a flower headgear attends the annual festival of Shiva Gajan in Kolkata April 13, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
Women from a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) attend an AIDS awareness rally in Chennai May 26, 2006. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A Kashmiri Sikh holds his 15-week-old son, wearing a religious headgear, during the Baisakhi festival inside a Guruduwara in Srinagar April 14, 2006. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A Rajasthani man wearing traditional headgear watches rural sports at the Pushkar fair, in Rajasthan, November 15, 2005. REUTERS/Files
A Rajasthani man wearing traditional headgear attends the Pushkar fair, in Rajasthan November 13, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
A Tibetan shopkeeper wearing traditional headgear waits for customers in Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh March 5, 2005. REUTERS/Files
A Tibetan protester wears a headgear in support of Tibet during a protest against China, on the 46th anniversary of Tibetan National Uprising Day in New Delhi March 10, 2005. REUTERS/B Mathur VM/Files
An anti-globalisation activist wear a headgear at the closing ceremony of the World Social Forum in Mumbai January 21, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A three-year-old Lhasa named Gangaram wearing colourful headgear waits in a dog clinic in Kolkatta on August 4, 2003. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A model wears headgear by Sabyasachi Mukherjee during a show at India Fashion Week in Mumbai July 21, 2003. REUTERS/Files
A model wears headgear by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, during a show at India Fashion Week in Mumbai July 21, 2003. REUTERS/Files
A model displays a headgear by Manish Arora during a show in the India Fashion Week, in Mumbai July 20, 2003. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A model displays headgear by Aki Narula during a show at the India Fashion Week, in Mumbai, July 18, 2003. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A model wears headgear from Rocky S. during the inaugural show of the India Fashion Week, in Mumbai July 18, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
An Indian leftist activist wears a headgear during an anti-war rally in Kolkata February 15, 2003. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A Ladakhi woman, wearing her prized 'perak' headgear, yawns prior to a rehearsal in New Delhi January 21, 2003. The 'perak' heirloom is mostly worn during festivals and ceremonies and is handed down from mother to daughter or daughter-in-law....more
A model displays headgear by Italian designer Renato Balestra during a fashion show in Mumbai, December 14, 2002. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Ladakhi women, wearing 'perak', or traditional headgear, wait to welcome the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama outside a Buddhist temple near Leh, capital of the Ladakh region in the troubled Jammu and Kashmir August 23, 2002. REUTERS/Kamal...more
A Hindu holy man wears elaborate headgear during the "Maha Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 21, 2001. REUTERS/Files
A Muslim man sits at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque before offering prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr in New Delhi August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Children of Tibetan Muslims living in exile in Kashmir, wearing tradition attires, laugh while waiting for the arrival of the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at their school in Srinagar July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
New Cardinal George Alencherry (C) of India with red biretta, a four-cornered hat, on the head walks in front of Saint Peter's Basilica after a consistory ceremony at the Vatican February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/Files
Indian fans wearing hats reading "Messi" cheer for Argentina before the start of the friendly soccer match between Argentina and Venezuela in Kolkata September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A worker stitches Gandhi caps with the words "I am Anna" at a factory in the old quarters of Delhi August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A tea garden worker carries a sack filled with tea leaves at Durgabari tea garden estate on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
A Buddhist woman, wearing a traditional hat made of yak hair, arrives to see the Dalai Lama in Tawang in Arunchal Pradesh November 8, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A model presents a creation from Ritu Beri's Spring/Summer 2010 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 24, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Farmers plant saplings at a paddy field in Kadamtala village, about 189 km north of Agartala, capital of Tripura, September 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
A model presents a creation by designer Little Shilpa during the second day of Lakme fashion week in Mumbai March 28, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A vendor sells bamboo caps at a roadside in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata December 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files
A model presents a creation by Mandira Wirk during a fashion show at the Chivas in Fashion Tour 2008 in New Delhi November 16, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
Belgium's Queen Paola wears a hat as she stands with Sister Jeanne Devos who takes care of exploited children in Mumba November 6, 2008. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files
A model presents a creation from Manish Arora's Spring/Summer 2009 collection at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week in New Delhi October 19, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
A girl sells hats on a roadside in New Delhi September 19, 2008. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan/Files
A model presents a creation by Ashish Pandey at the Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2008 collection in New Delhi September 9, 2007. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur/Files
A woman wears a traditional hat at the "Sindhu Darshan" festival in Leh, capital of Ladakh, June 12, 2007. The annual festival is held in honour of the Indus river, mentioned with reverence in ancient Indian texts, and is also domestically known as...more
Contestants for Miss India 2003 wear-chef hats in a kitchen in Mumbai December 13, 2002. REUTERS/Roy Madhur/Files
Hema Malini smiles as she sports a hat made of gold at a gold jewellery launch in New Delhi, October 4, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
